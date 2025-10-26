This Teaser Makes High Lines More Enticing

3-Leg Teaser

After not doing many teasers in previous years, I seem to have fallen in love with them this season. There is only one of the four that I have given out that hasn't cashed, so perhaps that is the reason I like it. Or, maybe I just feel like I'm more comfortable with them. They are a bit safer than parlays, but let's keep in mind that they still require multiple things to happen just for a bit of cash to come into play. I have a three-leg 7pt teaser that we can get behind here today for Week 8 of the football season.

Bills vs. Panthers

The Bills looked like hot garbage the past two weeks before their bye. They dropped a game at home to the Patriots, and then they dropped a game to the Falcons on the road. I was wrong about the Falcons game, and it cost me some money. However, I don't think I'll be wrong here in saying the Bills should win this one, coming off of a bye, against a team that has been rather inconsistent. The Panthers also have a banged-up quarterback in Bryce Young. Those factors alone should make me comfortable taking them to cover the seven points, but this drops it so all they need to do is win the game. Buffalo should've gotten a nice reset and should be focused on this one. I am still expecting a decent competition if Young ends up playing, but if not, this should be the easiest of any leg today.

Giants vs. Eagles

Do we remember what happened last time these two teams played? The Eagles were embarrassed on national television. You know who remembers that? Probably everyone, because it was only a couple of weeks ago. I can almost certainly assure you that the Eagles players remember that it happened. Last week the Eagles didn't look quite as sharp, but they still escaped with a win. The Giants looked great against the Broncos until their defense completely collapsed. The Giants were winning 19-0 after three quarters. The Broncos dropped 33 on New York in the final quarter, which seems almost impossible. Game over and another Giants loss. Sure, they will look to rebound and adjust, but the reality is that the team might just not be that good on the road. Since Jaxon Dart has taken over, the team is 2-2 with both wins coming at home. You could argue that both road losses were the result of flukes - they are unlikely to allow another 33 points in a quarter, and unlikely to turn the ball over five consecutive times again. However, the Eagles are still the better team, have revenge on their mind, and have the Giants in a spot they struggle in - on the road. This drops the Eagles to having to just win the game.

Dolphins vs. Falcons

There were a lot of people very high on the Falcons this season, but I wasn't. I still am not convinced that they are a playoff team. I'm not even certain that they will make a true run at the division. What I am certain of is that the Dolphins are a terrible team and the Falcons will win this game. Miami has been terrible this year. Tua Tagovailoa has been awful, the defense has been suspect, and injuries have also made their mark on the team. The real problem is that they've had plenty of questions about leadership. The team doesn't seem capable of winning games. Their lone victory was a competitive one against the Jets. The Falcons have lost three games this season, one at home to the Buccaneers, and two on the road - one to the Panthers and one to the 49ers. This game puts the Falcons at home against a Dolphins team that is struggling to do anything well. The Falcons are a bit of an up-and-down team, but this is a prime spot for a win for them.

Three teams that only have to win the game and it results in a +120 payout. Is there true value there? Honestly, I'm not sure if it is great value. I do feel like this is a winning ticket, though. I think a 6-pt teaser would be fine as well, and that boosts the payout even higher.