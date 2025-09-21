Tease These Two To Make Lines More Palatable

6-pt Teaser

We are in Week 3 of the NFL season, and I hope you took the time to listen to the Outkick Bets podcast with Geoff Clark from this week. We spent about an hour going over each game. While we didn't have plays for each, we do try to share an opinion about each game. In the course of talking about the games, we both discussed some options for what we should play. One of the things that came up was the idea for this teaser that I'll share in this article, where we are teasing the Buccaneers and the Seahawks.

Leg 1 - Jets vs. Buccaneers, 1:00 ET

Depending on where you play this, you're likely going to get either a -0.5 line or -1. The Buccaneers come into this game as -6.5/-7 favorites, and should have plenty of potential to dominate the Jets. Tampa Bay is 2-0 for the season, but I will say they haven't exactly been convincing wins. They had to start their season on the road for the first two games, which is never easy. Both games required last-minute comebacks that allowed them to win, but also, in fairness to them, they were leading in both games for the majority of them. The defense is a bit suspect and is giving up too much in the second half. The offense is very strong, but still needs to get Bucky Irving a bit more involved, in my opinion. For the Jets, the season started fairly strongly despite a loss. The defense couldn't stop Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. They also didn't stop Josh Allen and the Bills, but that is a bit more expected. So, how did it start well? The Jets' offense under Justin Fields looked really good against Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, it only lasted one week as the Jets got nothing going against the Bills last week. Now they should be able to do something against a fine Buccaneers defense, but they need to do it with Tyrod Taylor under center instead of Fields, who is in concussion protocol. I just don't think it will be enough, and I expect the Buccaneers to win this by at least three points, and probably still cover the full spread, but this gives us a situation where they basically only need to win the game.

Leg 2 - Saints vs. Seahawks, 4:05 ET

We have another 0-2 team looking to turn their season around, but I just don't see it happening as the Saints visit the Seahawks. Coming into the season, the Saints were viewed as a team that would likely be competing for the #1 overall draft pick at the end of the year, so a 0-2 start is not a surprise. However, the Saints haven't looked like a terrible team, either. They have plenty of weapons on offense with Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, and Brandin Cooks. The problem is their line is not very good, meaning quarterback Spencer Rattler has had very little time to get the ball to the playmakers. The team leader in yards is their tight end, Juwan Johnson. Rattler has done a decent job to start the season, with 421 yards and three touchdowns, most importantly, no turnovers. It is important to note that the Saints did start their season at home, where they do get an edge. The Seahawks played well at home against the 49ers, but they ultimately lost the game. Last week, they looked clearly the better team as they dominated the Steelers. I was a bit surprised the defense played as well as they did. However, maybe it is what we should expect. They offered very little to the 49ers, and they held Rodgers and the Steelers to just 17 points. Sam Darnold has been fairly average to start the year, but I think against this Saints defense he should be able to get a bit more going. Last week against what appears to be a bad Steelers defense, he completed 22-of-33 attempts for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He did also have two interceptions. This is a game where I think he can replicate that, minus the interceptions. I am less confident that the Seahawks cover this big spread, but I do think they win. Back the Seahawks as well.

The combination of a six leg teaser gives us a new line of the Buccaneers -0.5 or -1 depending on where you're at, and the Seahawks -1. This is a -135 bet on Draftkings.