Team USA Is Basically The Avengers And They Are On A Mission

Sweden vs. United States, 3:10 ET

We've reached the quarterfinals for the Men's Hockey at the Olympics. There is a lot of talent left in the pool, so we will see who comes out on top. We've already seen Slovakia take down Germany, and as I'm writing this, Canada and Czechia are in a battle in the second period at 2-2. This game won't send the US to the Gold Medal game, but it is needed to keep them on path. Sweden could be a very tough out for the US. Let's take a look at the teams and see what to make of it for this quarterfinal matchup.

At this point, Sweden has played in four games at these Olympics. They have a record of 2-1-0, but they have played four games. They started against Italy and beat them with a final score of 5-2. Then they lost against Finland in a bit of a surprise. It was even more surprising that the game wasn't particularly close as Finland dominated them 4-1. In fairness, one goal was an empty net goal, but another was a shorthanded goal. They did take down Slovakia after the loss, winning 5-3. Yesterday they had to face Latvia, and they were able to coast to a 5-1 win, but that also means they played yesterday and could be tired for this matchup. Why will this game bet tough for America if the Swedes have already lost a game to Olympic competition that isn't Canada? Well, Sweden is one of just three teams in the Olympics with a roster comprised of just NHL players.

The United States has clearly been one of the best teams in the Olympics, and that has come as no surprise to anyone. They have probably the best roster of any Olympic event they've ever put together, and arguably the best team they've ever assembled for any international competition. They have a toughness about them, they have a motivation after losing the Four Nations tournament last year, and they have some of the best goalies in the world on their side. They have won all three games by at least three goals, and have found the back of the net five times or more in each of the games. They beat Latvia 5-1 in their opener. Then they beat Denmark 6-3, and finally they took down Germany 5-1. I'm not overly impressed with their competition, and Sweden almost certainly should put up a better fight, but they have more talent.

Overall, this will be a pretty tough battle for the Americans, but that doesn't say anything about Sweden. Sure, Sweden is a good team, but they lost to Finland, so it isn't like this team is invincible. The American team is significantly better than Finland as well. The one mention is that Slovakia beat the Americans in the last Olympics, and Sweden beat them. This is a substantially different team for the US. Again, go back to the roster and look at the names on the ice. At no point do they have a line that has major weaknesses. I don't expect this to be a one-score game. The US will likely have a lead, and I expect for Sweden to need to pull the goalie. We can likely get an empty net goal if needed. Both teams are full of talent, but I think the Americans are on a mission. Maybe I'm blinded by patriotism, but I think this should be a 5-3 or 4-1 win for America.