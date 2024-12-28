Team Total Is The Way To Go In Broncos Vs Bengals

Broncos vs. Bengals, 4:30 ET

There are still some spots to be decided for the playoffs, and believe it or not, we actually have a very important game for both of these teams. It is a bit rare to have a matchup between two teams vying for the final playoff spot taking each other on this late in the season. Usually they are playing different teams unless they are in the same division. With a little extra on the line, what is the correct play for the game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Broncos come into the game with a 9-6 record and if the season was over yesterday, they would've made the playoffs as the final seed in the AFC. This was a pretty remarkable turnaround from last season. It isn't like the Broncos were the worst team in football, but they struggled in a lot of games. Bo Nix has proven to be a capable quarterback during his rookie season. For the year, he has 3,235 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The offense hasn't been great in every game, but lately it has played better, scoring at least 27 points in each of their past five games. In that stretch, the Broncos are 4-1, so it is no coincidence that the improvement on that side of the ball has helped. Still, this team hasn't faired well against good teams. The only teams they've beaten that have a chance at the playoffs are the Buccaneers and Falcons. The Colts were another team they beat who could make the playoffs, but after this weekend they should be eliminated as well. Last week they put up a good battle against the Chargers, but they ultimately fell. If they lose this one, they may still be in jeopardy of losing their playoff spot.

The Bengals are somehow still alive for a spot in the playoff. If you've ever drafted a team on Madden or even fantasy football, I guess, the Bengals would be the team that picked nothing but offense for the first half of their draft. They have a guy who could be the MVP in Joe Burrow. Burrow has 4,229 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and 8 interceptions for the season. Again, top numbers in the league, but they are under .500 for the season. Ja'maar Chase has been equally impressive, hauling in 1,510 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season. The problem has been they have virtually no defense. The next stop they make this season might be the first. The Bengals are one of the worst passing defenses in football. The rushing defense is better, but I still wouldn't classify them as good against the run. They are allowing opponents 26.2 points per game this season, fifth-worst in the league.

Cincinnati has won four straight games, and judging by the fact that they are not officially eliminated, I think a win here and next week (with losses for the Broncos in both) could give the Bengals a spot in the playoffs. The Broncos have the Chiefs next week, a team that has no reason to play any starter next week. It may not matter what happens here, but I do think the Bengals win the game, I'm just not sure they cover. The Broncos offense has put up a ton of points lately, and I think they keep it going against a bad Bengals defense. I'll take the Broncos over 23.5 points -102 and sprinkle on over 27.5 points at +210.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024