Team Total Look As White Sox Take On Astros

White Sox vs. Astros, 8:10 ET

Betting is about opportunity. One of the things that I had to teach myself long ago, was that I shouldn't look at odds or how much money I could win on something. I need to evaluate an opportunity based on if there is a good potential outcome and the value of the return is worth it. Betting on bad teams can lead to making quite a bit of money, if, and this is a big if, you can identify when they are likely to win or play better. Tonight might be that time that we can find a day to bet on the White Sox as they face the Astros. Let's take a look.

The White Sox are going to lose 100 games before August is over. This team might lose 120 games this season with how poorly they are playing. It was news that the team lowered season ticket costs for next season, which is rare for a franchise, and might be a bit of an olive branch to the faithful fans who have had to suffer through this campaign. Whatever the case may be, it really can't justify or explain just how bad this team has been this season. They are at the bottom of basically every statistical category, and there are few reasons for optimism this year. If you have to find one, it is tonight's starter, Garrett Crochet, looking like a guy they could potentially build around or get a good return from trading away. Crochet has a 6-9 record with a 3.65 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. Another standout number from Crochet is that he is sixth in strikeouts this season. The White Sox do seem like they are being incredibly cautious with him, and it makes some sense. Prior to this season, the most innings he had ever thrown was 54. He hasn't thrown more than four innings in any game since June. He is coming off of his worst outing of the season as he allowed seven earned runs over 2.1 innings on nine hits - four of them leaving the yard - against the Cubs. He faced the Astros earlier in the year and he turned in a quality start, going six innings and allowing just three earned runs.

There are a lot of championship-caliber teams that people describe as having a switch that they can turn on and off. In this case, the Astros certainly seem to have a switch they can hit to make the club go from a garbage squad to one that is competing for a playoff spot once again. The Astros were brutal to start the year, but they are now 10 games over .500, and look like they may be able to overtake the Mariners to win the AL West. After being tied just a few days ago, they've already built a three-game lead over Seattle and look to keep pushing it with some players set to return soon. Justin Verlander and Kyle Tucker are both coming back to the squad shortly and should give the Astros an even bigger push for the playoffs. Tonight, they turn to Spencer Arrighetti to have him throw against the brutal White Sox club. Arrighetti is 5-10 for the season with a 5.14 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP. I've been critical of his performance this season, and frankly unimpressed, but the Astros needed him to chew up innings and take the ball every fifth day. Lately, he seems to have improved turning in a quality start in four of his last five outings. He did face the White Sox earlier in the year and allowed three earned runs over 4.1 innings.

It is easy to fade the White Sox, and right now, the Astros are playing good baseball, so I wouldn't blame you. The problem is that I can't take the White Sox to win this game because Arrighetti has been pitching well. I think this is a good opportunity for us to take the White Sox under 3.5 runs for the team in this one at -135. The offense is very bad and the team should struggle to score even against Arrighetti. Back the team total under.