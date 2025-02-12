TCU Will Top Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State vs. TCU, 7:00 ET

It was a fairly pedestrian day in the college ranks with me going just 1-1 in the two games I played last night. It ended up being a complete wash of a night as I won easily in the Alabama game, but I lost a small plus money play on Purdue winning the game. It was a close matchup, not a terrible read or anything. Purdue lost the game by just two points, and they had a shot to win, with Michigan missing two free throws. I'm hopeful that I can get a victory in the game tonight between Oklahoma State and TCU.

Oklahoma State is having a fairly average season to this point with just a 12-11 record this year. The majority of their losses have come in Big 12 play as they are just 4-8 in conference play. They have lost four of their past six games, with three of those coming on the road. They've beaten Utah and Arizona State, but both of those games were at home. Both of the wins were pretty convincing. They beat Utah by 9 and then they beat Arizona State by 13. They actually haven't won a road Big 12 game yet. This season they have also lost to Houston, Kansas State, Texas Tech, BYU, Utah, and West Virginia. They have won on the road this season, but it wasn't against a conference opponent. Early in the year they beat Tulsa and Seton Hall. Seton Hall is a decent opponent, so I have a bit of respect for the victory. The Cowboys use a pretty deep lineup with 10 guys on the roster averaging at least 10 minutes per game. They just don't have a true standout on their roster. They have three players averaging 11 or more points per game, and they've had numerous guys lead the team in scoring in games this season. That can be a good thing, but it can also be a sign of a lack of consistency from the players.

TCU is not fairing much better than Oklahoma State. In fact, their record is identical at 12-11. However, they are slightly better against the Big 12 with them being 5-7. Just as their opponent, they have lost four of their past six games, too. Their losses have mostly been on the road as well, losing games to Arizona, Houston, UCF, Texas Tech, and Iowa State all on the road. The other loss was against Kansas. They have beaten Baylor on the road though with a 74-71 victory. They've won three of the past five home games. There are some unexplainable losses that TCU has succumbed to this season, but for the most part they've all come on neutral or road courts. They also roll out a pretty deep roster with 10 guys also averaging around 10 or more minutes per game. They have five main guys though with two of them scoring 10 or more per game and another, Frankie Collins, a guard, scoring 11.2 points per game, but only playing in nine games.

With two similar teams, it is a bit surprising that this game isn't closer to a pick'em. The problem is that neither of these teams are really good at anything. Any given night someone could get hot and swing the game. I believe that is more likely to happen in favor of the TCU team tonight. Oklahoma State has struggled on the road this year in most games and I don't think they will find a way to succeed in this one. I'll back TCU -5.5.