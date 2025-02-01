Take Volunteers To Get Revenge From Last Game's Blowout

Florida vs. Tennessee, 12:00 ET

When betting the NBA there are games that were fairly predictable because the first game between two teams usually would dictate the outcome of the next. For example, if a team was blown out in the first matchup, betting on the loser was usually a good bet. That's kind of gone out the window because the NBA has a lot of teams that don't try and seemingly stop caring. With college, I think we can say there is still constant effort. I was dead wrong about the game the first time these two teams played but I think we get the revenge here.

Florida has put together a phenomenal season going 18-2 to this point. They've done fairly well with a solid start to their SEC play, going 5-2 right now. They started the season with 13 straight wins, but didn't really face anyone that was all that impressive. Now they are starting a stretch where they are playing four straight ranked teams. Even worse for them is that they have three of those games coming on the road. Their two losses this season have come against Kentucky on the road, and then losing by one point to Missouri at home. They've not really had many close calls this season either. With just three of their wins coming by fewer than 10 points, the Gators have been one of the most consistently dominant teams in college basketball. Their two losses have come at a total of seven points between both games. Their team is led by Walter Clayton Jr. who is scoring 17.8 points per game. His partner in the backcourt is Alijah Martin who is also putting up 16 points per game. This makes the backcourt one of the best and most lethal offensive guard duos in the game. Overall, the team is good on defense, but I wouldn't consider them the most deep team in the sport.

Tennessee has been all over the map in terms of the national rankings this year. They've been ranked as high as one, and are currently sitting at eighth in the nation. They are 17-4 for the year and all four losses have come in conference play. They are actually 13-0 outside of the conference, leaving the team to a surprising 4-4 SEC record. They've also lost three of their past four games and four of their past seven games. The losses started with a road loss to Florida where they were blown out, losing by 30 points. Then they fell again on the road to Vanderbilt, by just one point. They faced Auburn on the road last weekend and fell 53-51, and lost to Kentucky in Tennessee by five points on Tuesday. Those are all pretty good teams that they've lost to, and the SEC has a ton of ranked teams. The game against Auburn was encouraging, and maybe they were drained from it for the Tuesday game. I'm not sure, but that one stands out to me as much more of a concerning loss than the others. Perhaps they were looking ahead as they prepared for this one.

This is a game between two really strong schools in arguably the best conference in college basketball this year. While this game won't make or break either team's season or standings in the conference, it does have one angle that I like. I took Tennessee the first game and they were trounced. You remember losing by 30 and look forward to getting back out there. Will they lose three straight games? Maybe, but I don't think so. Give me Tennessee to get revenge in this one.

