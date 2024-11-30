Take The Points But You Might Not Need It

South Carolina vs. Clemson, 12:00 ET

College Football had a big day yesterday with more teams than normal filling the schedule and even some of the higher ranked teams getting a shot. Today we still have a ton of games and a jam-packed schedule as the season winds down. There are only a couple of weeks left until we get the Bowl Games and the College Football Playoff system debates fully underway, so let's enjoy the last bit of unity and peace we have of the season. Two teams that will have neither peace nor unity on Saturday are South Carolina and Clemson, both looking to make the College Football Playoffs.

There has to be at least one three-loss team that makes the playoffs, right? I mean there are a ton of really talented teams, but it seems like this year there are a lot of very talented two-loss squads and those teams are facing each other. South Carolina already has three losses for the season, and if they get a loss here, I have to imagine they drop to 20th or worse for the rankings. Now, the AP rankings and College Football Playoff rankings aren't identical, but it at least gives you a good indication of where you stand and your potential. South Carolina, as mentioned, has lost three times. Those loses were to LSU, Ole Miss, and Alabama. My problem with them advancing any further than a good Bowl game is that two of those losses came at home. The game against Ole Miss was a true embarrassment as they could only put up three points. They played LSU and Alabama well, but it wasn't enough to secure a win. Sure, they've reeled off five straight wins, including ones over Texas A&M and Missouri, so I get that they are good. How good are they, is a legitimate question.

Trying to stop them from proving how good they are is Clemson. On the season, Clemson is 9-2 and they are ranked as the 12th best team in the country at the moment. Their first game of the season was played on a neutral field and they got spanked by Georgia. This wasn't much of a surprise as Georgia was viewed as the best team in the country at the time. The concern for the team has to be that they lost to Louisville on November 2nd, at home. There are a lot of teams with some confusing losses, but this one has to be one of the bigger head-scratchers out there. The Tigers rebounded well after that game, but they also haven't had to face very tough competition, playing only Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, and Citadel. This should be a bit of a challenge as South Carolina has had a very tough schedule and played rather well through that competition.

In this game, I think we should see both offenses be able to move the ball. If you had to trust a defense, I kind of feel like the one you trust should be South Carolina. It isn't that they have been a dominant defense, but they've been tested by tougher opponents this year, and more often. I'm going to take the points with South Carolina, and I wouldn't be surprised to see them upset Clemson.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024