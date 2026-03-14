Take An Espresso Shot And Bet On Italy To Take Down Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico vs. Italy, 3:00 ET

If you haven't been paying attention to the World Baseball Classic, you're missing out. It has been a fascinating few games. I know we talk about all of these games and how they don't really mean anything, but you can't tell me the fans and players don't care. I watched a Juan Soto homer the other day and the stadium erupted like it was a walk-off winner in Game 7 of the World Series. Maybe these aren't quite Olympics or World Cup level, but there is passion, excitement, and some good baseball being played. I'm excited to see what happens in today's matchup between Puerto Rico and Italy.

We really shouldn't be surprised that Puerto Rico has entered today's game as one of the best teams in the tournament. They have a strong roster that can hit for average, but they haven't shown much power yet. They have a solid mix of players that are veterans and young talent as well. These are things that I personally think make up a good ballclub. Their outfield is solid, but hasn't hit all that well through pool play with the exception of Willi Castro. Martin Maldonato as been the best hitter for the club overall, driving in five runs. What is a little crazy is that Darell Hernaiz is the only player on the roster who has hit a homer so far. It was certainly a memorable homer. He hit a walk-off homer to give Puerto Rico a 4-3 win over Panama. They also beat Cuba 4-1 in their next game. In their final game, I believe fate was already decided and the team ended up losing to Canada 3-2. As you can tell, the team isn't racking up runs, but playing station to station baseball. They are starting Seth Lugo, who I think is a strong pitcher.

Italy has been making a name for themselves this World Baseball Classic. Part of the excitement around them is that the team is taking espresso shots in the dugout after homers. Sign me up for that during the regular season as well. Let's make baseball a little more goofy. This team has a similar makeup to Puerto Rico and a lot of good names on the roster. Offensively, their catchers are dominating with both having a homer and batting average over .400. Jon Berti and Miles Mastrobuoni are also playing solid baseball. In the outfield, Jac Caglianone and Dante Nori are making their mark for the Italians. Their pitching staff has some good options as well. Both Michael Lorenzen and Aaron Nola have won games and allowed no earned runs. You can get to the Italian bullpen, so the managers may ask these starters to go as much as allowed to try to salvage games.

Italy hasn't named a starter yet, at least not at the time of this writing. My guess is that it will be Lorenzen or Nola. Either player will give them a good chance to win. What I've not been impressed with is Puerto Rico's offense. It feels like this team is barely getting by in the tournament, and now that this is single elimination, I want to take the team that is hitting. Give me Italy on the moneyline in this one. I think either starter will be able to hang with Lugo as well.