Take The Competitive Dog In This Big 12 Matchup

Houston vs. Arizona State, 9:00 ET

After coming off of a 2-0 day yesterday, I'm looking to try and grab another 2-0 day here as we continue our march toward the tournament and build up our bankroll. There are a lot of good games on today with multiple ranked teams taking the floor. There are also a ton of ranked teams facing each other. This game isn't between two ranked teams, but we do have one of the best teams in the nation going into the game. Tonight, Houston heads to Arizona to take on Arizona State.

I suppose I should mention that Houston probably didn't actually "head" to Arizona. They were already in Arizona as they took on the Wildcats this past weekend. It wasn't a bad performance from the Cougars, but it was a close game with Houston winning it by four. They did cover the spread if that matters to anyone who didn't bet on it. Houston has only lost four games this season, with just one of them coming in conference play. The only conference loss was a home, overtime loss to Texas Tech. That was a one-point loss as well. The other three losses were against Auburn, Alabama, and San Diego State, all on neutral courts. I think it is a testament to the Cougars that three of their losses have also been overtime losses. They've never been blown out in a game this season with the four losses being by a combined 14 points. After starting the season at 4-3, they've locked in and gone 17-1. Their defense has been outstanding in the majority of games, but I also think - to a certain extent - it is about the quality of opponents they've played. The only real struggles they've had this season are against ranked teams. On the road, they've had wins of 3, 30, 1, 6, 14, 10, and 4. So, a bit all over the place.

Arizona State, a great place to visit, and one of the bigger party schools in the nation, is not exactly a basketball powerhouse. When you have to start a paragraph talking about the school instead of the basketball team, you probably know it isn't going to be a very positive endorsement for the team. The Sun Devils are just 12-13 for the season and have been absolutely rocked by their conference opponents, losing 11 of 14 games. They've had two separate losing streaks of at least four games, including their current five-game losing streak. They've suffered losses both at home and on the road, so it isn't like there is just one spot that they are struggling in. Not all of their losses have been brutal, and they've actually been pretty close in four of the five games. They lost them by 9, 1, 13, 5, and 4 points. They have had a couple tough losses at home, but I think they've been better there than on the road.

This isn't an exciting game for Houston, but it is on national television, so they may want to showcase their squad considering they don't get quite as much national attention as other teams. The Cougars may lock up the Sun Devils, but I also think there is a real scenario where they just kind of win, but don't really blow them out. I'm going to be a little crazy here and take an Arizona State team that has played well at home and lately. I like teams that are competitive. Getting 13.5 points at home just feels a bit too high. Back Arizona State.

