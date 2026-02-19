Sweden Should Win But Switzerland Will See That They Struggle

Switzerland vs. Sweden, 8:40 ET

I was in Switzerland last year around Christmastime. This was the first time I had ever been there, and likely won't be my last because I thought it was a really nice, clean, and fun country. I'd like to see it during the summer, or maybe hike the Alps. It certainly was expensive, but it I've enjoyed traveling to different lands to learn about other cultures and things. The small group I was with all had the same problem, though. We all kept saying we were in Sweden. I really am not sure why the mistake kept happening, but all of us - not even as a joke - kept saying like "I really like Sweden, this is awesome!" Or something of that nature. If you're with a group like mine it might get confusing today as we see Switzerland taking on Sweden for the Bronze Medal Game in the Olympics.

Switzerland is usually looked at as a pretty neutral place, but they should be looked at fairly negatively right now. They are listed online at 0-3-0 for Women's Hockey, clearly not making this a very successful Olympic run for them. However, they did get a win on Saturday against Finland, so I'm not quite sure what the reasoning is for the listing. Either way, since the puck has dropped in Milan, the team has never scored more than one goal in a game. To their credit, they do have a strong goalie in the net, and she has done her part. Since February 7th, Switzerland has played five games and she has only allowed over three goals twice. Four of them went to Canada, and five goals were allowed to the US. She had a shutout on Saturday, and she allowed just two goal in a rematch against Canada on Monday. Perhaps the most impressive part of Andrea Braendli's goalkeeping is that over the past two games, she has faced 86 shots and allowed just two goals. She is constantly getting peppered with shots and stopping as many as possible.

Sweden has been more successful, but they also had a bit easier of a path. They had to face Italy, France, Japan, and Czechia before taking on the US on Monday. In their first game, they scored six goals and allowed just one to find the back of the net. Italy isn't really known as a hockey country, so I suppose it comes as little surprise. In the next game, they shut out France while scoring four times. The final pool play game came against Japan, and they dominated that one as well, winning 4-0. Once they had to face a bit harder competition, some of their flaws were exposed. Against Czechia, they were still successful but not quite as great. They only scored twice, but they still pitched the shutout which means they didn't allow a goal in three straight games. Then they had to face the Americans and they were throttled 5-0.

This game should be low scoring. Switzerland has scored a total of three goals in their past three games. They also are not taking many shots. That is partially because they are facing tough competition, but it is also because they just don't have the talent-level needed to get more shots off. However, their goalie has been great, even against good competition. I expect her to keep Switzerland in the game, and I really wouldn't be surprised to see her position them for a win. I don't like the odds of it happening, but it wouldn't shock me. Sweden has had good goalie play as well. I think we ride that out here in the Bronze game and take the under 5.5. If that is too rich for you, I don't see over 4.5 goals happening either.