New Yorkers Lost A Cool $41 Million Betting On The Super Bowl

New York sports bettors did not have a good Super Bowl Sunday. In fact, they had a no-good, very-bad day.

According to New York Post's Erich Richter, bettors in New York wagered more than $129 million on Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and the sports books took home a profit of $41.3 million.

FanDuel had itself a day, bringing in $22.3 million on $56.78 million in bets, which is a near 40% hold on the Super Bowl. DraftKings didn't have the profit FanDuel did in New York, but still profited $10.5 million with a handle of a little under $40.5 million.

While the thousands upon thousands of Average Joes around New York who lost money on the Super Bowl would like to have the money they wagered back, the one silver lining in the losses is that the state of New York will take 51% of that $41 million as tax money before sending to the education departments in the Empire State.

Gambling losses building the education department is some peak America behavior you simply have to respect.

Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., who was a proponent for making sports gambling legal in New York, told the Post that parlays are one of the key issues in all of this.

"Same-Game Parlays are a very popular bet," Addabbo said. "At this point, we monitor, all aspects, the gaming commission monitors everything. If we have to make changes, we will to make a better product for New Yorkers."

While New Yorkers lost in a major way on Super Bowl Sunday, they did get ridiculously hot during Week 6 of the NFL season.

Bettors jumped on favorites across the board that week, and with favorites going 10-3 against the spread, it made for a brutal week for Fanatics in particular as the sports book suffered a $1.3 million loss.