Super Bowl 2026 Opening Lines: Seattle Seahawks Vs. New England Patriots

Sportsbooks install the Seahawks as -4.5 favorite over the Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

If I told you the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots would meet in Super Bowl LX before the season started, you would've called me crazy. New England was +6000 to win the Super Bowl entering the season, and Seattle was +6500. But they beat the odds, and the Seahawks face the Patriots on Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

New England's path to the Super Bowl included blasting the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3 in the AFC Wild Card Round and the Houston Texans 28-16 in the divisional round before squeaking past the Denver Broncos with a backup quarterback, 10-7, in a snowy AFC championship.

The Patriots hired head coach Mike Vrabel to rebuild around second-year QB Drake Maye, and Vrabel came through. They improved from 4-13 last season to 14-3 this season, and Maye is a 2025 NFL MVP finalist. Granted, New England had by far the softest schedule in the NFL, but it's essentially playing with "house money," making a Super Bowl in the first year of the Vrabel-Maye era.

Seattle signed journeyman QB Sam Darnold this offseason and had the worst odds to win the NFC West entering the season. Yet, Darnold proved that his 14-win season for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024-25 wasn't a fluke, leading Seattle to the NFC's best record and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

After their wild-card round bye, the Seahawks crushed the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 in the NFC divisional round, then they held off the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in their third meeting of the season.

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots, Super Bowl 2026 Odds

Courtesy of DraftKings as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 25.

Moneyline: Seattle (-225) | New England (+185)

Spread: Seahawks -4.5 (-108) | Patriots +4.5 (-112)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

This is a rematch of Super Bowl 2014, when the Patriots beat the Seahawks 28-24 thanks to a game-winning interception by former Seattle QB Russell Wilson on New England's goal line. It's a loss that still haunts the Seahawks' fanbase, but it gets a chance for revenge February 8.

The long-suffering Patriots fans get to see their team play in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018. New England's six Super Bowls are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in NFL history. The Seahawks have one Super Bowl in three appearances, and this is their first Super Bowl since losing to the Patriots in 2014.

