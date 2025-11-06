Suns Will Take Down Star-Resting Clippers

Clippers vs. Suns, 9:00 ET

I know there aren't a ton of fans of the NBA in the Outkick audience, but I also know that readers are a fans of money. So far, the NBA season has been cash for me. I've been colder than the ice players skate on in the NHL, so until I can get that adjusted, I'm going to back off betting it. I'll keep working to get that up to a better level, but right now it isn't hitting. With the NBA Cup tomorrow, we have just one game going tonight, and I think there is a clear bet to be made as the Clippers take on the Suns.

The Clippers come into this game with a 3-4 record and are just 0-2 for the season on the road. This is their third game in four nights, but it is not a back-to-back. However, the Clippers have decided that they are going to rest their team in just the eighth game of the season. This is the precise reason that a lot of people hate the NBA. This has been a bit of a weird schedule for the Clippers to start the season, but I'm not really giving them an excuse for benching players. They started the season in Utah, getting embarrassed by 21 points. From there, they came home for two games and won both of them. One of those was over this same Suns team. They went on the road again for just a one-game trip, losing by almost 20 to the Warriors. From there, they went back home and had a three-game homestand. They've been out of California just once this season, and it was at the start of the year. I can't imagine that in the two weeks the season has been back that anyone has had an easier travel schedule. To make matters worse, the Clippers will return home for their next three games. This means the Clippers are probably not focused on this game much as they are probably looking to just return home and stay for another week.

The Suns are not any better in terms of record, but I've been more impressed with them than I thought I would be. They are just 3-5 for the season, and have had a few games that weren't particularly close, but I think they are putting forth effort in each game as they try and navigate this new roster. They have been without Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks for most of the year as well. That makes things difficult when your team is missing two of your five starters. Devin Booker has been quietly fantastic for the team. He is averaging 31 points per game to start the year and is dishing out a team-high seven assists per game. This team is actually surprisingly deep considering it was a big issue for them when they had Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The Suns haven't had a great travel schedule, but they do have a rest advantage for tonight because this is not a third in four or back-to-back situation.

There is just one game in the Association tonight, and this is it. The Clippers roster is filled with guys who should be used to having to fill in for star players sitting out. Bradley Beal is getting a start in his return to Phoenix, but it wasn't exactly an impressive tenure for Beal, and I very much hope there is no tribute video for him. Beal hasn't played more than 20 minutes in a game this year, and I expect that to remain the same for the already shorthanded Clippers. This is a revenge game for the Suns, they get it at home, and the Clippers have been awful on the road. Back the Suns to cover the short -2.5 number.