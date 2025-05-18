Sunday Night Subway Series - Mets Vs Yankees

Mets vs. Yankees, 7:00 ET

With the WNBA starting and the Preakness running yesterday, we didn't have any MLB plays to sweat out. That's fine, there are still over 100 days remaining in the season, so we will have plenty of time to sweat games together. I am shifting the focus back to the MLB today, though. We have Sunday Night Baseball and some of the subways series are happening, so we should get a nice game this evening as the Mets take on the Yankees.

The Mets are rolling this season, coming into this game 12 games over .500. While they aren't bad on the road, they also aren't good. In fact they are the definition of average, having won 12 games and lost 12 games entering tonight. The comfort of playing in a home stadium is pretty common for a lot of teams, and I've covered how badly road teams are doing this season, but this is something the Mets will need to figure out over the season if they want to coast to a division crown. Tonight, they put David Peterson on the hill for them, hoping he can help them grab a road victory. Peterson is 2-2 with a 3.05 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP for the season. The ERA isn't really bad, but the WHIP does concern me. Peterson isn't an ace, or even expected to be one, so perhaps he is in line with where he should be. I'm just thinking if the WHIP stays there, the ERA is probably going to increase not decrease. As of now he has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of eight starts, and has posted a quality outing in half of his starts. Yankees hitters are also only batting .143 against him.

The Yankees are not showing any signs of missing Juan Soto, and they aren't looking like they have a World Series loss hangover. Hell, the Yankees don't even look like a team that is missing their best starter. They look like a team that should be an October favorite. Entering tonight, the Yankees are 26-19, so not quite as good as the Mets, but still solid. They are slightly worse than they were at this point last year - 45 games into the season, the Yankees were 30-15 in 2024. Still, they are doing well enough despite all of the changes for the roster. Speaking of changes, the biggest addition was bringing in Max Fried and he has overdelivered to this point in the year. There never was a question about Fried's stuff, it was always about the injuries. So far this season, he is 6-0 with a 1.11 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP. Those are filthy numbers and Cy Young worthy. He has allowed no more than two earned runs in any game, and only allowed two runs twice in nine starts. Every other game, one run or fewer. The Mets know Fried well from all their Mets vs. Braves days, but they are hitting just .242 against him. Pete Alonso has the most success.

The New York fan base could have a lot of reasons to be insufferable this season. The Knicks are in the Eastern Conference Finals, and I believe will make it to the NBA Finals. The Mets are one of the best teams in the National League, and the Yankees one of the best in the American League. Let's be thankful that the Jets and Giants are dumpster fires, folks. If they weren't, New Yorkers would be worse than dealing with Bostonians. For tonight, only one New York team can win. I think it might be the Mets, but I'm not taking it. I think the more obvious play is the under. This should be a line of 7.5 but the books have it at 9 so we have a bit of a gift here. Back the under.

