Strikeout Props For Both Pitchers In Bronx Matchup

Mariners vs. Yankees, 7:05 ET

Baseball has been a grind this season. I've had a ton of success over the years on the diamond, but this season has been very difficult. It is a total disaster, no? But have I been profitable this year? Also no. I've mitigated some of the losses with multi-unit plays and dogs winning. Most days I've gone 1-1, though, and that's not where I want to be. Expecting to be 2-0 each day is unrealistic, but expecting to get an extended hot stretch isn't too much to ask. I'll keep searching for that stretch. Let's see if we can get it here as the Mariners take on the Yankees.

The Mariners have been one of the better teams over the past month or so. They have climbed, as of today, to four games above .500, but are still sitting behind the division-leading Astros. It isn't just that they are behind the Astros, they are 6.5 games behind, which is kind of a lot for early July, but it also isn't insurmountable. The Mariners have done a nice job of improving their hitting from last year, and the pitching staff is starting to look like they are rounding into form from last season as well. However, in this series, they haven't done much to keep the Yankees bats from making noise. So far, the Yankees have tagged them for 19 runs in two games. Can Bryan Woo slow down this Yankees offense? He has as good of a shot as any on the Mariners with a 8-4 record, 2.77 ERA, and a 0.96 WHIP. He has been worse on the road, allowing nine of his 14 homers, but he still has a respectable 3.47 road ERA. Of his past seven road starts, five have been quality outings, and two have seen him allow five runs to opponents. He did face the Yankees earlier in the season, and pitched 6.1 innings, allowing just four hits while striking out six.

The Yankees have slipped a bit from their hot start, kind of going the opposite direction of what we are seeing from the Mariners. The Yankees were dealt a blow before the season began without Gerrit Cole for the year, and multiple injuries to today's starter Marcus Stroman, threw their rotation off. However, the bats were so hot early in the season, it really didn't matter. At that point in the year, Aaron Judge was hitting .400 and mashing the ball everywhere. The loss of Juan Soto was quickly forgotten. Lately, things haven't been as rosy for the boys in pinstripes. The team has dropped to second in the division, and is still being chased by Tampa and Boston. Speaking of Stroman, he is looking to make his second start of the month, which is just the second time this season that he will have made two starts in a month. He has five under his belt already, and he has looked good in the past two going five innings and allowing three or fewer earned runs in both. I'm not sure if he will be on a pitch count in this one, but I'd imagine it will be around 90 pitches if he is. Mariners hitters haven't done very well against him, hitting .204 in 54 at-bats. Cal Raleigh, for example, has struck out four times and gone 0-for-7 against him.

It really doesn't seem like a normal occurance for the visiting team to be the favorite in Yankee Stadium. I can't say I'm overly surprised as I do think Woo is the better pitcher at the moment. Stroman can be great, but he really needs to get into a groove. I love the strikeout props for the pitchers today on DraftKings and am going to play both of them - I'll take over 5.5 strikeouts for Woo who has hit six or more in 11 of 17 starts. I also like the over on Stroman for strikeouts at over 3.5. Play them both. Parlay them. Have a fun day.