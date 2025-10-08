Mix Some PGA TOUR 2025 Baycurrent Classic Bets Into NFL, MLB Playoff Action

I've said it once, and I'll say it again: Golf is the best sport to gamble. It could be the toughest and most soul-crushing to bet on as well. Yet, let's be positive and plan on making money at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club in Japan. It's the FedExCup Fall on the PGA TOUR, so the fields are usually pretty weak for these events.

Nevertheless, the Baycurrent attracts a solid field because of the golfers with Japanese ties that tee it up, such as the four of the top-five betting favorites: Xander Schauffele (+1000), Collin Morikawa (+1600), Hideki Matsuyama (+1800), and Kurt Kitayama (+2200).

Plus, since it is in Japan, the Baycurrent airs alongside Thursday Night Football and the MLB playoffs. In fact, the first tee time is 5:45 p.m. ET Wednesday. So we'll be able to flip back and forth between Blue Jays-Yankees Game 4 of the 2025 ALDS and Phillies-Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS.

There are 78 golfers in the field, and the Baycurrent is a no-cut event. This will be the PGA TOUR's first time playing at Yokohama, so there is no shot-link data to use. Yokohama is a weird two-course composite par-71 that measures roughly 7,315 yards. It has two Par-5s, three Par-3s, and 13 Par-4s, and Bentgrass greens.

Some would argue I have no business giving out golf bets, considering how poorly my season has gone: -29.35 units (u) after the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. But you should profit from my sh*tty picks and bet the opponent in a tournament matchup vs. whoever I'm picking. That said, here are my losers for this week.

2025 Baycurrent Classic Betting Card

The following odds are from when I bet on the golfers listed below, and they may have changed since then.

Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) via FanDuel, risking 1.11u.

via FanDuel, risking 1.11u. Michael Thorbjornsen (+3000) via DraftKings, risking 0.67u.

via DraftKings, risking 0.67u. Max Homa (+4000) via FanDuel, risking 0.5u.

Hideki Matsuyama (+1800)

‘Deki is my favorite golfer, and he has a home-field advantage, so I was always betting him. Hideki won the 2021 Baycurrent (formerly known as the "Zozo Championship"). Also, Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw redesigned Yokohama. They also designed the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, host of The Sentry, and helped remodel Pinehurst No. 2, host of the 2024 U.S. Open.

Matsuyama’s only win in 2025 was a record-setting performance at The Sentry, and he finished sixth at Pinehurst last year. Hideki's poor driving has kept him from competing since winning The Sentry. However, Coore-Crenshaw courses are known for generously wide fairways, and Yokohama isn't too long for Matsuyama.

With that in mind, the Baycurrent should be a "pitch-and-putt" contest, which fits Hideki's game. Over the last 32 rounds, Matsuyama is fourth in this field for Strokes Gained (SG): Approach, according to Bet The Number. He's gained strokes putting in 10 of his last 13 tournaments since May, per DataGolf.com, and we've seen Hideki putt his way to victory.

Finally, Matsuyama's game is sharp, with five top-19 finishes in his last seven starts. He led after 36 holes at the DP World Tour's 2025 BMW PGA Championship before a third-round 76 dropped him to T12. Though ‘Deki still posted the BMW’s lowest score outside that round. Hideki is close to winning again and should be the second favorite behind Xander.

Michael Thorbjornsen (+3000)

Yokohama has 13 Par-4s, and Thorbjornsen has the third-highest Par 4 birdie-or-better rate in this field over the last six months, according to Betsperts Golf. Thorbjornsen was seventh and second, respectively, in SG: Ball-Striking in the first two events of the FedExCup Fall: 2025 Procore Championship and last week's Sanderson. He finished T13 at the Procore and T29 at the Sanderson.

I've bet Thorbjornsen several times already in his 1.5 years on TOUR because I'm a believer in his upside, and I'd be crushed if I missed out on his first win. He was the valedictorian of the PGA TOUR University's Class of 2024 and mashes the ball. His ball-striking is a given, so if Thorbjornsen's short-game is good this week, he can win the Baycurrent, or any tournament for that matter.

Max Homa (+3500)

Speaking of not wanting to miss out, I bet Homa at the Sanderson last week and liked enough of what I saw to take him again at this number. I'm telling you, Homa is close to getting back into the winner's circle. He is a six-time PGA TOUR winner and led the 2023 American Ryder Cup team in points. Meaning, Homa is not too far from his prime.

Furthermore, Homa has gained strokes with his irons in seven consecutive starts and finished T19 at the Procore and T18 at the Sanderson. The fact that he is playing in these FedExCup Fall events shows Homa is grinding to get back in form. Between his recent performance and how he's performed on crossover courses, Homa is fifth in my model at Betsperts Golf.

