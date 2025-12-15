Steelers Should Drop Dolphins On MNF

Dolphins vs. Steelers, 8:15 ET

The great mystery of sports is that you never really know what is going to happen. I mean, we can all have an idea of who might be good and who might be terrible. Still, any given Sunday, a team can fall apart and ruin your weekend. I've, for the most part, avoided too many terrible collapses, but I still would like to end this season on a strong note. I think I've picked a good winner for us to invest in here in Week 15 as we've hit Monday Night Football. Let's put a wager on the game between the Dolphins and the Steelers.

The Dolphins are one of the bigger mysteries in the game. They lost their best receiver and somehow seem to have gotten better. Is it that the team finally started clicking? Did the schedule get easier? Did the noise around getting coaches fired and players replaced finally sink in, and they all adjusted? I'm not really sure what the cause of the change was. Whatever it was, the Dolphins haven't fully turned their season around, but they definitely have improved. They have won their past four games, and before you fully dismiss their competition, which would be fair, it started with a win over the Bills. The other three were against a hobbled-up Commanders team, the Saints, and then the Jets. It is worth mentioning that these games haven't all been pretty. The Dolphins did beat the Jets with ease, and even beat the Bills rather convincingly, but they played close battles against the Commanders and the Saints. Again, I really don't know what they've done to turn their success around, but they've done it. Tua Tagovailoa is still throwing interceptions, and the defense still isn't great, but the team is winning games, which is ultimately all that matters.

The are not a mystery, but it would be fair to question just how good this team actually is. Let's do a quick rundown of their season: They opened the year against the Jets and made the New York offense look like a very capable, and even good, offense. Still, Aaron Rodgers looked great, and they won that game. They then had a bunch of miscues at home and lost to Seattle. They beat the Patriots, arguably one of the best teams in the league, in New England. Overseas, they took down the Vikings, then returned home and crushed the Browns. They lost two games in a row to the Bengals, led by Joe Flacco, and the Packers. They beat the Colts, then lost to the Chargers on the road. In their past four games, they have beaten the Bengals, lost to the Bears and Bills, and then beat the Ravens in Baltimore last week. If anyone sees any logic to how this team has performed, please share it with me because it makes no real sense. Still, the team is 7-6 and in first place in the division. Aaron Rodgers has looked great, especially for a 40+ year old player.

Even if this game wasn't on Monday Night Football, I think I would've put a play out on this because the line caught me off guard. That is typically a bad sign, because usually that means the books know something that I don't. I would've put the Steelers closer to a -5.5 favorite than a -3. Perhaps it is because Pittsburgh has played poorly at home this year, but the Dolphins are just 2-4 on the road this year. I'm going to take the Steelers to win this one and cover the short number. I think they have the better offense, and all their defense will need to do is be decent for us to get the win. Not asking for much, grab the Steelers.