Starting Pitching Will Shine In Athletics Vs. Blue Jays

Athletics vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 ET

This has been a very interesting baseball season. We, of course, have the standard set of good teams, and a standard set of bad teams, but I feel like there is a larger group of middle-tier teams than almost any other season. I'm sure it is the same every year, but this year just feels different than others. This hasn't been the best betting season for me, but I'll get that locked in as well. Let's start here as we take on the Athletics and Blue Jays.

The Athletics came into the year with hopes that they would be one of the better teams in the AL West. I didn't quite expect it, so this isn't a surprise to me. I had very low hopes for a team that has no true home, and didn't have a great season last season. Sure, a lot of teams can turn around their franchise within one season, but this one just doesn't seem like they have the farm system or team to get it done. Still, they aren't ridiculously far under .500 for the season, so they could maybe use this year as a stepping stone for next season. Tonight they send out Jeffrey Springs to the hill. Springs is 5-3 for the season with a 3.97 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP. This is a good situation for Springs as he is throwing to a 2.45 ERA on the road and has a lower night ERA than day ERA. He has been great in May, allowing just seven earned runs in 30.2 innings. The Blue Jays hitters are batting just .214 against Springs over their careers.

The Blue Jays were, once again, a team that I thought would be successful this season. Unfortunately, the team hasn't really lived up to the promise of what I thought they would be. I've believed in this team for quite some time and they continue to burn me. You would think that if someone touches the stove and gets burned, they would stop touching the stove. Not me, apparently. The team is around .500 for the season, so they aren't terrible, but I think with their talent, they are underperforming. Tonight, the Blue Jays send out Chris Bassitt to the mound. Bassitt is 4-3 for the season with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP. He has been outstanding at home this season with a 1.61 ERA in 28 innings. He hasn't been great in May, with 13 earned runs in 27 innings overall. However, in 17 home innings, he has allowed just four earned runs. Athletics hitters are batting .225 against Bassitt as well, so not a great mark against him.

We still end up having two teams that are somewhat underachieving. I don't really think there is a question, though, that the Blue Jays are the better team. I don't really want to back them here. I'd prefer to take the run line instead of the money line. However, I am going to take the under for the game. Springs is really good right now and Bassitt is pitching really well at home. Back the under here and let's try and get some zeroes on the scoreboard.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024