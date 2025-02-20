Start Baseball Betting With Spring Training's First Game

Cubs vs. Dodgers, 3:05 ET

Okay, so I never do this, but… I want to take a shot at betting on some Spring Training baseball. I know it probably isn't the most exciting thing to hear, but I'm actually pumped up for some Spring Training action, and we have the first game of the year. I will let you know that I'm not going crazy with my amount on this one - no where even close to what I put on a regular season game - but I do think we can start the year with a win. This afternoon, the Dodgers take on the Cubs to kick off Spring Training.

It seemed like just yesterday that pitchers and catchers reported. There are a lot of good tips out there on how to bet Spring Training ball and I think some of the best things that you can do are basic things you should do for every game. First off, look for lineups and tidbits from managers. This will give you information about who is going to actually take the field. With these types of games, there isn't just a starting lineup to consider, you need to know who is going to play and for how long. A lot of players only get one or two at-bats. Pitchers tend to go for only an inning or two. Keep in mind as well, some pitchers are working on a specific pitch or thing so they are trying different things because this is the time to do it. Weather is another factor you might want to consider as well. The temperature should almost always be great, but you get elevation and wind which can certainly be a factor. Another thing to think about is this is probably the first time that hitters will see live action this season. I'm sure they faced their own team, but those pitchers might not be fulling full strength in simulated games.

The Cubs are coming into today's game with a different roster, but not all that much different than it was last year. Sure, they added Kyle Tucker, but they let go of Cody Bellinger. I'm not saying Bellinger is as good as Tucker, but it also isn't that huge of a step up. Looking at the Cubs lineup, Tucker isn't starting. In fact, they really don't have many guys that you would recognize in the lineup. On the other side, the expectations from the Dodgers are significantly higher than the Cubs. The Dodgers, coming off of another World Series win, are fighting for back-to-back championships. They signed some of the biggest free agents and have certainly gotten better. They also have Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, and Teoscar Hernandez to take the field today. I'd guess they will all get three at-bats. They have the better starter today as well with Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking the mound. He will likely get an inning or two of work in.

I'm not going to try and lie to you and say that I believe that I know how long a bunch of guys will play. What I will tell you is that I think the Cubs are live dogs. Just because you have three or four studs playing a couple of innings doesn't mean you should be heavy favorites. I won't take an official play on a side. Instead, I'm going to take the total. I think this game goes under 8.5 runs. Hitters tend to take a longer time to adjust, and I think we should see a bit of a slow start. Back the under.

