St. John's Should Win This Road Battle Against Marquette

St. John's vs. Marquette, 12:00 ET

We have the last day of the regular season for college basketball. What does that mean? Well, in the grand scheme of things, very little. Sure, some teams will win their regular season title, which does help with positioning themselves for the conference tournament ranking. Outside of that, though, there really isn't anything all that impressive about winning the regular season. Teams would much rather win the conference tournament or the NCAA Tournament. Two teams with their eyes on both of those prizes are St. John's and Marquette who take each other on this afternoon.

St. John's has been awesome this season. In fact, if you've watched social media as well, they've arguably gotten more coverage there than some of the other teams with a few viral moments. There was a halftime speech from head coach Rick Pitino that went viral and the team went on to win the game. There was also a Jimmy Fallon clip that was just released which was awesome as well. It was to the tune of the Wellerman by Nathan Evans. I like that some of the lesser-known schools get some big moments. St. John's has put together an awesome year with a 26-4 record this season. They are also 17-2 in conference. This is a team that has been good all season and has realistic chances to win the championship this season. St. John's has lost two games in the Big East this season - one to Villanova and one to Creighton. The total of those loses was three points. They also lost to Baylor and Georgia this season, and both of those loses were by four total points. Four losses for the season, seven points. I don't think the Big East is a great conference, but St. John's has played really well.

Marquette is one of the better teams in the nation, and is currently sitting at third in the Big East. They are 22-8 for the season, and they are 13-6 in the Big East. The losses to conference opponents this season come against Xavier, UConn, St. John's, Creighton, Villanova, and UConn. Of those six losses, four of them came on the road (including the loss to St. John's). They haven't had any terrible losses in the conference, even though one of them was by more than 15 points. The other two losses that Marquette has suffered were against Iowa State and Dayton. At home, the team has been pretty good with wins over Wisconsin, Purdue, Creighton, and Villanova. The two home losses in conference play came against Xavier and UConn. The one against the Huskies has me a bit concerned here as I don't know that the Golden Eagles are going to be able to match up well against St. John's.

I feel like this could be one of those games that sees Marquette take a win, but it also could be another where they crap the bed. This team has been a bit unpredictable, unfortunately. St. John's has passed virtually every test that they've taken this season. I think the best bet here is to take the points with St. John's. They deserve to be the favorite, even on the road. Back St. John's.

