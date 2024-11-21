St. John's Will Beat Baylor Thursday, Reminding People Big East Hoops Is The GOAT

The most underrated thing in sports is Big East basketball. Granted, I'm biased because I graduated from St. John's University in 2008 and was born and raised in upstate New York during the Big East's glory days. Yet, somehow, the Big East only had three teams in the 2024 NCAA Tournament while four Mountain West teams made the Big Dance. (Yes, I'm still butt-hurt).

One of those Big East teams that made the tourney is the reigning back-to-back national champion UConn Huskies, who beat #22 St. John's Red Storm (4-0) in the conference tournament semifinals, 95-90. It was the most points any team scored against Connecticut last season. Well, the disrespect for the Big East continues.

The Big XII's #13 Baylor Bears (3-1) are -3 favorites at Fanatics Sportsbook vs. St. John's in the Baha Mar Championship Thursday in the Bahamas. Baylor's moneyline is -150 (the Johnnies are +125) and the total is 153. The winner will play in the winner of #11 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Virginia Cavaliers in the tournament's title game Friday.

Best Bet: St. John's +3 (-110)

My first reaction to seeing Baylor -3 is the "wrong team is favored". I understand that Bears coach Scott Drew has turned Baylor into a powerhouse, winning the 2021 national title, and the Big XII is the highest power-rated college hoops conference on the market. But, second-year Red Storm coach, and two-time national champion, Rick Pitino will do the same with St. John's.

Pitino crushed the transfer portal this offseason. St. John's is fourth in the 2024 transfer portal rankings, according to 247sports.com. Pitino poached four former four-star high school recruits: PG Deivon Smith, SG Kadary Richmond, SF Aaron Scott, and C Vincent Iwuchukwu. Now, the Johnnies have eight four- or five-star talents and Baylor has just five.

Richmond was the No. 1 ranked transfer at 247sports.com. At Seton Hall, Richmond was first-team All-Big East last season, averaging 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. FOX Sports' college basketball analyst John Fanta named Richmond a third-team preseason All-American. Smith led the Pac-12 with 7.1 assists per game last season for Utah.

I've read college basketball analysts downplay the Johnnies' 4-0 because of their soft schedule. Which is fair. They've beaten Fordham, Quinnipiac, Wagner, and New Mexico, the Red Storm's only opponent in Ken Pom's top-60 net rankings. Baylor lost to #3 Gonzaga 101-62 in their season openers, with wins vs. #20 Arkansas, Sam Houston St., and Tarleton St.

However, both teams are 3-1 vs. the spread and the Bears losing by 39 points to Gonzaga isn't exactly a flex. Plus, Baylor's 72-67 win, and cover as -4 favorites, over Arkansas looks good on paper because John Calipari now coaches there. But, Calipari teams always suck to start the season, and it'll take him time to implement his style.

Finally, the college basketball gurus, Ken Pom and Bart Torvik, have Baylor beating St. John's by one point, but most of the betting action is on the Bears, per Pregame.com. I'll listen to those guys over the betting public who overrate Baylor and the Big XII in the first place.

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants.