St. John's Fans Chanted ‘Who's Your Daddy?' As Rick Pitino's Team Defeated Son's New Mexico Lobos

Rick Pitino still has bragging rights over his son, Richard Pitino. Rick's St. John's hoops team defeated Richard's New Mexico Lobos, 85-71, on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

As the clock wound down, St. John's fans chanted "Who's Your Daddy?" while the elder Pitino directed the crowd to "stop, stop, stop."

Richard didn't seem too bothered by the playful jeering, though.

"I was a New York Yankee fan and all I could think of was Pedro Martinez," Richard said, via NJ.com. "Other than that, I just laughed it off."

All five St. John’s starters scored in double-figures as the No. 22 Red Storm advanced to 4-0 on the season. They'll take on No. 12 Baylor in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rick advanced to 3-1 against his son, who is in his fourth season as the head coach at New Mexico. Richard's one win against his dad came on Dec. 18, 2022, when Rick was coaching at Iona.

"He handles losing much better than me," Rick Pitino said of his son.

Richard added: "The one that I beat him was the special one, the other three don’t mean anything."

This game was the 21st time that a father and son had coached against each other in a Division I basketball game. Team Dad has a commanding 19-2 lead. Aside from Richard Pitino, the only other son to beat his dad was Ed Diddle Jr. in 1958, when his Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders defeated E.A. Diddle's Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.