Spurs Will Get The Win In Immediate Revenge Game

Warriors vs. Spurs, 9:30 ET

I gave out an NBA play earlier in the week, and I recapped that play yesterday, so I won't harp on it. But, it was the first substantial loss of the season. There are times when I probably need to just step back and not jump to any conclusion about any team. However, it was a situation that I've seen very good results in over my years of betting on the NBA. I have another one here that has provided good results as the Warriors take on the Spurs in an NBA Cup contest.

If you like listening to Draymond Green, and I'm not saying you should or shouldn't, you probably picked up that he is not too happy with the Golden State team at the moment. Normally, he is a guy who is pretty candid about things, but he didn't fully jump overboard in his press conference. He shared that everyone needs to be on the same page and not have a different agenda. Then Jimmy Butler said something about the Warriors having too many turnovers. He said it was okay for Green and Steph Curry, but not for him and Jonathan Kuminga. He wasn't complaining; he was just simply saying that when they have the ball, they can't afford to have turnovers. The other two can because of usage. It makes sense, but it does feel like we are getting some divides in the Golden State locker room. The team was struggling significantly before that with three losses to the Kings, Nuggets, and Thunder, all on the road. After the Thunder loss, when all of this happened, they played this same Spurs team. They were able to grab a win over San Antonio in it, but needed a monster game from Steph Curry.

The Spurs are having a great start to their season. Not only is it obvious that Victor Wembanyama has taken his game to the next level, the entire team looks like they are playing better basketball. I suppose when your superstar is an alien, that's something that you can do. For the year, The Spurs are 8-3 and 5-1 at home with the lone loss being last game against the Warriors. They were somewhat on the verge of a loss, so it wasn't overly surprising. I think I would probably consider the team healthier now than at the beginning of the season, considering they have De'Aaron Fox back. However, they did lose Dylan Harper to injury, so there is that to consider as well. I like the roster construction of this team, though. Fox is a good clutch player, and although not a pass-first point guard, he can create for himself and others. Stephon Castle is explosive, but a bit of a reserved shooting guard, someone who might be a cheap version of Butler. Devin Vassell has been a reliable small forward. Not really a guy you're going to get a ton out of, but he will do the little things and can certainly get hot. Harrison Barnes is a great role player, and although he is a smaller Power Forward, you can rely on him for 3-and-D. Wemby is a freak who can dribble three times and make it from one side of the court to the other.

In this matchup, the only choice is to take the Spurs. It isn't that I think they are a substantially better team than the Warriors, but there are a few key factors at play. The Spurs won't be playing for the NBA Championship this season, they should make the playoffs, but the NBA Cup might be a nice goal for them as well. They also just lost to the Warriors, and I love taking the opposite team in these back-to-back games. I don't love the idea of stepping in front of a "mad" Warriors team, but the Spurs at -2.5 is too good of a price to pass. Back them here.