'Sharp' Sportsbook's Odds Suggest Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love Won't Play Vs. Tennessee Titans In Week 3

As I was finishing my analysis of why the Tennessee Titans would win and cover against the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday in NFL Week 3, Packers QB Jordan Love was seen practicing for the first time since spraining his knee in Green Bay's 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil in Week 1.

When asked by reporters about his Week 3 status after practice, Love said: "I’m hopeful that I can get to that point where I can get in there, but we’re just going to take it day by day", per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Yet, Pinnacle Sportsbook has the Titans favored -2 over the Packers, even with Love practicing.

Pinnacle is a market-making offshore oddsmaker, whose legal lines U.S. sportsbooks copy. It is known for booking the largest bets in the world. If Love had a legitimate shot of playing, Pinnacle would've stopped taking action for this game or made Green Bay road favorites.

Officially, the Packers listed Love as a "limited" participant in Wednesday's practice and upgraded him to "questionable" for Sunday. However, based on the line movement, or lack thereof, the betting market suggests Love and Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur are using gamesmanship.

The Titans opened as -1.5 favorites over the Packers in Week 3, assuming Love wouldn't play. Bettors steamed Tennessee to -2.5 favorites before settling at -2 as a consensus spread Wednesday. LaFleur pulled a similar move last week before the Packers hosted the Indianapolis Colts.

Despite an initial 3-6-week recovery, LaFleur left the door open for Love to play in Week 2. He did so to try to confuse the Colts, which worked. With backup QB Malik Willis filling in for Love, Green Bay ran the ball 53 times for 261 yards in its 16-10 win vs. Indy. Granted, 32 of those carries went to RB Josh Jacobs. But, Willis took off six times himself, gaining 41 yards.

That said, you cannot trust what an NFL coach says about injuries. Well, Pinnacle isn't and neither am I. The Titans will be one of my five Circa Million VI picks in Week 3. Regardless, if I get my hand caught in the cookie jar Tennessee beating Green Bay by 3+ points wouldn't be the most shocking NFL outcome this month.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NFL 2024-25 betting record via X all season.