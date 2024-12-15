Split Play On Total And Side For Buccaneers Vs Chargers

Buccaneers vs. Chargers, 4:25 ET

There are a lot of good games today - not all of them are between playoff contenders, but most of the matchups are actually pretty entertaining and interesting for a variety of reasons. Some of them are battling for playoff position, others are fighting to get a better draft pick, and some of them are just good matchups overall. In this one we have the Buccaneers and Chargers taking each other on with each still trying to solidify their place in the playoffs.

The Buccaneers are the top team in their division, but that isn't exactly difficult as they are just 7-6 for the season. Every other team in the division is currently under .500 and the Falcons, who are right behind the Buccaneers should get a win this week - though that's no guarantee the way that they are playing at the moment. Baker Mayfield has been great this season, having thrown for 28 touchdowns and passed for 3,329 yards. He has also thrown 13 interceptions though. Keep in mind that the Buccaneers were without their top two receivers for a while during this season. Now they have Mike Evans back, but they are still without Chris Godwin. Bucky Irving has been a bellcow back and quite capable of carrying the ball consistently. Tampa has won three straight games, beating the Raiders, Panthers, and Giants. Not exactly stiff competition. Now they have to travel across country to face a Chargers team that has a stingy defense. The Chargers lead the league in points allowed to opponents at just 16 points per game. You can run against the Chargers, so Irving might be able to have a good game.

The Chargers are one of the better surprises of the season. They currently sit at 8-5 and are 4-2 at home this season. If the season ended today, they would be able to secure a playoff spot. There are only three teams remaining in the hunt for the playoffs actually with the Bengals needing quite a bit of help. The Colts and Dolphins also likely need to win out in order to get into the playoffs as both sit two games behind the Chargers. Justin Herbert has been awesome this year. While he doesn't rack up passing yards or even touchdown passes this year, he has protected the ball well. For the year he has thrown for 2,764 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has only allowed one interception this season. JK Dobbins is done for the year, so the team is turning to Gus Edwards. Dobbins didn't play against the Chiefs, with Edwards taking the roll. He wasn't great, carrying the ball 10 times for 36 yards and a touchdown. Over the past five games, the Chargers are 3-2 with losses to the Chiefs and Ravens.

There isn't a real home field advantage for Los Angeles teams, but there is the truth that the Chargers defense is better than the Buccaneers. I'm not convinced that this Chargers team will do anything if they make the playoffs. I like Mayfield and think he can go toe-to-toe with Herbert, but if one team needs a stop, it is more likely to be the Chargers. This game probably goes over the total of 45.5. I do think the Chargers cover as well and likely will split a unit between the two plays.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024