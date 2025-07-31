Split Play On Deadline Day As Rays Face Yanks

Rays vs. Yankees, 1:05 ET

We've reached the trade deadline and now are just awaiting the looming trades to be completed. There are some big names that have been moved, but no true superstar unless you count the rehabbing Shane Bieber. He is a low risk, high reward type of player, and if he is close to his old form, a rotation of Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, Bieber, and even Chris Bassitt could be very scary for the rest of the league. Two of the teams that have to be a bit concerned about what Toronto is building face off today as the Rays take on the Yankees.

The Rays are under .500 as of today. This is a team that will bounce around a bit throughout the season, and I'm wondering if they are finally cooked for the year. I've made a point of praising the franchise for finding ways to win. The season isn't over for them, but they are just 4-8 since the All-Star Break, having lost the past two series against the Reds and White Sox, and they've already dropped two of four to the Yankees. A win here would at least give them a split for the series. In hopes of getting that split is Ryan Pepiot. For the year, Pepiot is 6-8 with a 3.42 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP. Those are certainly numbers that could help a contender down the stretch, and would be someone the Rays should probably lean on if they keep him. He has been just as good on the road as his overall numbers indicate. He has thrown four quality starts in his five July outings. In two starts against the Yankees this year, he has gone 10.1 innings and allowed five earned runs.

The Yankees were somewhat All-In at the deadline as of a few weeks ago. That sentiment seems to have changed with Aaron Judge getting injured. I read somewhere that either they said, or someone else described them as going from All-In to Medium-In. Basically, they are still looking to make deals, but maybe not as big of a splash as they once were. The truth is there aren't that many splashes to be made or had in the league this season. That doesn't mean we won't see a change today, but superstars just don't seem to be on the move. The Yankees are still 10 games over and should be a lock for a Wild Card. Their pitching may need to carry them and Marcus Stroman is a guy that needs to step up. He comes into the game with a 2-2 record, 6.09 ERA, and a 1.59 WHIP. He has been decent in July, but his last outing was the worst of the month, going just 3.2 innings, allowing four earned runs. For the most part, he has struggled with consistency and at home. Rays hitters are also batting .310 against him.

This is one of the games that I think we probably want to play in two different ways - take the over for the total, and the Rays on the moneyline. When teams get their backs against the wall, they tend to play better. The Rays have to come away with a split here. Is it imperative? Not really, but it is important in the long run. I'm taking the over for the total and the Rays moneyline. I'm splitting a unit, not betting a unit on both, just to be clear.