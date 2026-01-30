Spartans Will Take Down Wolverines In Major Matchup

Michigan vs. Michigan State, 8:00 ET

Usually, we have major games for College Basketball taking place on Saturday. Today, though, the schedule makers lucked out and blessed us with a major matchup on a Friday Night. I love basketball no matter what day it takes place, but when we get an awesome matchup that I can enjoy while unwinding from a work week with a couple of beers, I'm going to take it. I can't wait for tip off of this one as Michigan takes on Michigan State in a top-10 matchup.

Michigan has been one of the best teams in the country this season, and many consider them to be the best team overall. Being the best team in December doesn't really mean much, though, if they can't finish it out in March. Time will tell if that can happen or not, but the Wolverines, for now, have been dominant in the majority of games. I brought this up when I lost on them earlier in the week (I had their over for their team total and they fell a bit short, but I did lean toward Nebraska covering), but they have played three ranked opponents and won each game by 30. That was at least until they played the Cornhuskers on Tuesday. In that game, the Wolverines were still victorious, but they won by just three points. If we are being honest, Nebraska choked away that game. They were up almost the entirety of the second half, losing the lead with only about two minutes remaining in the game. Nebraska didn't score for the final three minutes of the game, and only scored 10 points in the final 12 minutes of the game. To me, that says when Michigan really needs to lock in defensively, they can.

Michigan State is also one of the best teams in the country, but that really doesn't seem to be anything new. The Spartans, led by Tom Izzo, are consistently one of the top programs in the nation, even if there isn't always a ton of March success. For the season, Michigan State is 19-2 for the season with losses to Duke, and another to the aforementioned Nebraska squad. When they played the Cornhuskers, they lost the game by two points, losing 58-56 on the road. The other loss was at home to another top team/program, Duke. The Blue Devils took down Michigan State, winning 66-60. Michigan has been playing good basketball since their loss to Nebraska. They have won seven straight games, with six of the wins coming by at least 10 points. The only win by fewer than 10 was at Rutgers on Tuesday when they still won by nine points with the added time.

This is a game between two rivals, two top teams, and two legitimate title contenders. They play each other again later in the season, and that time it will be in Ann Arbor. The Spartans are playing better basketball at the moment than Michigan, but fading the Wolverines this season seems crazy. The lone loss that Michigan has suffered was against Wisconsin after a tight game against Penn State. Since that game they won five straight, with four wins coming by 10+ points. The one close game, was against Nebraska. Maybe I'm insane, but I think the Spartans have what it takes to keep up with Michigan, and I think that the home court advantage will play a major factor in this one. The wins over ranked teams for the Wolverines have all been at home or on a neutral site. Give me the Spartans to take this one down.