Sooners Will Crush Old Teammate In Oklahoma

Auburn vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 ET

It was another very good week for College Football. I've shared that I've struggled to get a winning streak going for baseball this season, but College Football has already given me a nice five-game winning streak, and we are now entering Week 4 of the season. There weren't a ton of ranked matchups the past couple of weeks, but I'm ready for another one here. Today, we get a great matchup between Auburn and Oklahoma as the two ranked teams square off in Oklahoma.

Auburn has been very good to start their season. but I wouldn't exactly describe their team as having faced very good opponents. They beat Baylor, a team that is fairly good, and they won that game convincingly. Baylor was able to put 24 points on the board, but Auburn scored 38. Then they faced Ball State, another decent but not great team. Auburn, returning home for this game, ended up coasting to a 39-point victory. Last week they played South Alabama in yet another warm-up game. This time, they took down the Jaguars 31-15, but honestly, I think it was a bit crazy that they even allowed that many points. Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold has been efficient, but not overly involved, throwing for 501 yards in three games and tossing four touchdowns. Running back Jeremiah Cobb has been more reliable for the Tigers with 314 yards and four touchdowns on just 46 carries. I'd expect a healthy dose of him here to try to attack the Sooners. It could be a big battle though, and their best bet will be to throw off the Oklahoma rhythm with some play action.

Oklahoma has had a far tougher start to their season and they have aced each of the tests to this point. Their first game was against Illinois State, and the Sooners dominated that game. That's an expected win, but the next week was a game that would be significantly more of a challenge. The Sooners hosted Michigan, and we placed a bet on that one - winning that wager. The Sooners handled their business, scoring 24 while holding the Wolverines to just 13 points. Beating a fellow-ranked team early in the season always has to feel good, even if you have the advantage of hosting the team. Last week, they took it to Temple, beating them 42-3. What I like about Oklahoma is that they are dominating the teams they should beat, and the defense doesn't seem to take any plays off. Against a team like Michigan, they allowed some offense, but not enough to ever really be concerned. The Oklahoma offense is centered around quarterback John Mateer, but I'm still not convinced about him. He has almost 1,000 passing yards through three games, but he only has five touchdowns and three interceptions.

One of the Oklahoma linemen is going to miss the first half of the game against Auburn because of a suspension. That will help Auburn quarterback Arnold. He was formerly with the Sooners, and made nine starts for them last season. I somewhat expect the Sooners to try to load the box, which could be difficult for them if the suspension of R Mason Thomas is upheld. They will try to neutralize Arnold's playmaking with his legs. Thomas gives them an edge, but he isn't the only valuable person on defense for Oklahoma. I think Auburn hasn't been tested nearly enough, and the spread of -6.5 will come into play in this one. Oklahoma's defense is the real deal, and their offense should be able to get most of what they want. Back the Sooners to keep rolling. I'm getting in on this now and am hopeful that Thomas's suspension is overturned. Sooners -6.5.