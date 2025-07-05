Someone Has To Win In White Sox Vs Rockies. Who Will It Be?

White Sox vs. Rockies, 9:10 ET

One of the things I like about baseball is that any team can win any given day. A pitcher can be grooving, and they can find a way to limit the opponent's offensive opportunities. There can be an error, or a hit that makes a big difference in the game. When two great teams face each other, we need to figure out who is playing better at the moment. With bad teams, like today's game between the White Sox and Rockies, someone still has to win, and we still need to figure out who is less likely to make the mistakes.

The White Sox are still a terrible team, but they aren't quite as bad as last season. Being from Chicago, I do actually see some of the games. I'm not a fan of the team or the franchise, but I think they have some players who are serviceable and belong in the Majors. We've seen a lot of injuries to their best player, Luis Robert Jr, and he is out against here. I'm not sure that it makes much of a difference having him on the field. It just gives them a powerful bat in the lineup that the other team has to avoid. They've also discussed trading him away for something like three years now. Today the White Sox put Jonathan Cannon on the hill. He is 2-7 for the season, carrying a 4.59 ERA, and a 1.43 WHIP. He has been substantially worse on the road than he has been at home. In 45.1 innings, he has allowed 26 earned runs, compared to just eight allowed in 21 innings at home. He has made six starts on the road, and three of them have been quality starts, so that's at least one positive. Rockies hitters are just 2-for-12 against Cannon.

The Rockies are an abomination this season. They have been better, if you can believe it, over the past month than they were over the first couple. It took them 60 games to win ten, and they've won ten games since. I'm not saying they were super impressive or something, but they went 10-18 over the last 28 games, and that puts them at a 20-68 record. After years of being only competitive at home, they aren't even successful there. They are 9-35 for the season at Coors Field. Today, they get arguably their best pitcher to take the mound in German Marquez. For the season, Marquez is 3-9 with a 5.62 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP. He has actually been better at home than he has on the road, which is not normal for most Coors Field pitchers, but with his experience, I'm not overly surprised. He had a great June, throwing to a 2.97 ERA. Marquez has faced White Sox hitters in 31 at-bats, and he has allowed 11 hits.

When two bad teams square off, someone still needs to get a win. The White Sox were able to steal one yesterday, winning 3-2. Today is a new ballgame and I think we should back the Rockies. I like how Marquez is throwing, and even though I hate how many hits and walks he allows, the White Sox aren't exactly a great team. I'll back Colorado to take this one.