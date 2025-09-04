Snell And Skenes Should Start Scoreless Streaks

Dodgers vs. Pirates, 6:40 ET

I know, you're probably thinking, "Who cares about baseball today?" It is a valid thought considering we get the glorious return of the NFL tonight. However, I care, and I think you should definitely care about this game and this matchup. It isn't like this is a playoff preview or something, but this should be an awesome pitcher's duel. While that sounds a bit boring, any time you get Blake Snell and the Dodgers taking on Paul Skenes and the Pirates, sign me up.

The Dodgers are still maintaining their lead in the National League West, and the reality is that it probably doesn't much matter if they win the division or enter the playoffs as a Wild Card. It would be highly unlikely that they miss the playoffs. The team is ailing a bit with Max Muncy back on the injured list, and Will Smith a bit banged up, but they should have more than enough on their roster to make another realistic run at the World Series. I do think there is some sort of World Series hangover, which is odd to say about a team that is 17 games above .500. However, they have been a game under .500 since the All-Star Break, and basically a .500 team since the middle of June. I'm not saying to bet against them, but at some point they need to flip a switch and get back into playoff mode. Blake Snell is taking the mound for them today, and I figured he would give them a boost in his return to action. For the season he is 3-3 with a 2.41 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP. He has been back for about a month, and overall, he has allowed eight earned runs in 28.1 innings. In my opinion, he is a big game pitcher and should be pumped up for this game.

The Pirates are not going to the playoffs and have almost an exact opposite record of the Dodgers. Their hope is they can get some playing time for people on the roster that they can evaluate for next year. This is another lost season for Pittsburgh and they can't keep letting that happen. They have four more years of control on today's starter Skenes, and if they don't act quickly, it will be the only four years they have with him. I wouldn't be surprised to see him choose to be traded sooner as well if the Pirates don't start surrounding him with talent and getting competitive. This is Skenes first full year in the big leagues and he will likely win the Cy Young award. He is 9-9 with a 2.05 ERA, best in the majors, 187 strikeouts, sixth in the league, and a 0.95 WHIP, which is good for fifth in the MLB. To say the guy is dominant is an understatement. He has allowed just 13 runs in his past 61 innings. He has allowed more than one earned run just three times at home this season. He did face the Dodgers earlier in the year and allowed just five hits over 6.1 scoreless innings.

The Pirates are looking at the opportunity to sweep one of the best teams in baseball. The Dodgers are very good, but they are just 1-4 over their past five games and not playing their best baseball. Just because Skenes is on the mound doesn't mean we will get a win for the Pirates. Overall, the team is just 15-13 in his starts. I'm going to play the under here. I think Snell and Skenes post zeroes on the scoreboard. In 19 of Skenes 28 starts, the total has gone under or pushed seven runs. Back the under.