Sneaky Good Gore Can Keep Nationals In The Game

Tigers vs. Nationals, 6:45 ET

Outkast once asked what's cooler than being cool? The answer is how I feel at the moment - ice cold. Yesterday I felt very confident in both of my picks, and both of them were losers. Some losses are better than others, but all of them suck. I'm going to stay away from the team totals for a while, and I know that I will lock in for the second half of this season, but, man, some days are tougher than others. I'm trying to put this behind me and get a win here as the Tigers take on the Nationals.

The Tigers are arguably the biggest surprise in the baseball season this year. Detroit is 21 games above .500 (they could be 20 or 22 depending on what happens in Game 1), and they have dominated longer this year than any other team. The biggest issue with Detroit last season was the offense, but individual player improvements over this year have mitigated that issue from last season. Javier Baez and Spencer Torkelson both have turned in significantly better seasons, which is a huge factor in the turnaround. Riley Greene is also having probably the best season of his young career. The pitching has been solid for Detroit as well, and they get Jack Flaherty today. Flaherty is 5-9 with a 4.80 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP. The WHIP, to me, indicates that ERA can probably decrease. He has been brutal on the road, allowing 24 earned runs over 35 innings. He did allow eight earned runs in just 2.1 innings in his last road start. Overall, he has just one quality start on the road, and that was a game against the White Sox. The Nationals hitters are 14-for-68 against Flaherty, with over half of those hits going for extra-bases.

The Nationals are one of those teams that can only hope they have a turnaround like the Tigers. Actually they have a really similar trajectory overall. They were very good a few years ago, seemingly having a ridiculous amount of talent on the roster - Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Jayson Werth are all names that were on the roster, among others. They won a World Series, and then the team spent years kind of being average and trading away players. They've gotten talent via trades, but it hasn't panned out. One guy who has been good for them though is MacKenzie Gore, who takes the ball today. While Gore's record is kind of ugly at 3-8, he has a 3.09 ERA and 1.20 WHIP. He also is 4th in strikeouts this season with 129 for the year. Gore has been better at home than on the road with a 1.50 run lower ERA at home. Six of his seven home starts have been quality outings. Only Gleyber Torres and Matt Vierling have faced Gore, and they are combined 2-for-6.

There is no question that Detroit is the better team, but the better team doesn't always win. I experienced that with my other loss yesterday. Flaherty is arguably the worse pitcher in this game. Gore has been really good at home this year and is positioning the Nationals to get a win in every game. I'm taking the Nationals, at least through five innings here. I don't trust the Nationals bullpen, but few pitchers have been as reliable as Gore this season. Take the Nationals through five (or fade me until I thaw out).