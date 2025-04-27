Skubal Will Turn The Screws On The Orioles

Orioles vs. Tigers, 1:40 ET

Don't look now, but we are getting pretty hot in baseball. I've been very open about the struggles I had to start the season, so excuse me while I do a little bit of a victory lap after this recent hot stretch. Of course, just like losing streaks, they come and go, but we want to try and extend this one as long as possible and make up from the damage to the bankroll earlier in the season. To keep running hot, I'm looking at a play between the Orioles and the Tigers who square off Sunday afternoon.

The Orioles were one of the best teams in baseball the past two seasons. Their future looked bright, their young hitters all seemed to be coming together and hitting their strides at the same time. It looked like they would run the AL East for potentially a decade. Even last season, the team tried to add an Ace via trade to the mix in hopes of advancing in the postseason. Gone is the Ace, and it seems like gone is the success for Baltimore. To this point in the season they are just 10-16. They have played 15 of their 26 games on the road, and are 5-10, so that certainly is a contributing factor to their struggle. I'm not ready to give up on them after a bad month, but the AL East isn't a division to play around with so corrections need to be made ASAP. Looking to right the ship is Dean Kremer. Kremer is a guy we've both backed and faded over the past couple of years. He is 2-3 with a 6.84 ERA this season and has a 1.60 WHIP. He has allowed five earned runs or more in three of his five outings. Tigers hitters are also 12-for-36 against him.

For the Tigers, they don't really have the same luster of the big names or even an outstanding farm system. What they do have is a good pitching staff, and they seem to be connecting the pieces rather well for the offense. Last year that was a bigger struggle for them, but to this point in the young season, they are hitting pretty well. The team collectively has a .245 batting average, and they have produced 122 runs. The strength of this team is the opposite of the Orioles, though. Detroit does well because their pitching staff is very good. The team has a 2.91 ERA for the season and a 1.12 WHIP. There just aren't many scoring opportunities against them. Today they send out Tarik Skubal to the mound, the reigning Cy Young winner. Skubal is 2-2 with a 2.83 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP. The Orioles haven't faired well against Skubal in the past, hitting just .184 against him over 49 at-bats.

I'm probably in the minority on this one, but I actually think the Orioles have some value. Do I think they win this game? Probably not. The odds, literally and figuratively, are stacked against them. I just am not sure that the Tigers should be -210 to win against anyone as I'm still not fully sold on this offense. Their record is 2-3 in Skubal starts this season, and last year they were 20-10 which at that line probably puts you about even if you just bet the Tigers to win every time he starts. I do think that the Orioles will struggle to score and I don't think the Tigers will put up many either. I'll back the under 7.5 here.

