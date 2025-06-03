Skenes Will Keep Astros From Crossing The Plate

Astros vs. Pirates, 6:40 ET

Sports betting can be one of the most frustrating things in the world. When things are going bad, some have a tendency to do things you shouldn't - bet more, get angry, blame other people, and in some cases, make death threats. I'm sure a lot of people read my articles and fade me, and that's fine, but please do not fade this advice: do not complain to athletes after a game, and at no point should you ever threaten a player or his family. I bring this up as one of the starters today between the Astros and Pirates had that exact situation happen to him.

The Astros are not really the cream of the AL crop anymore, but despite losing some of their best players, the organization has found a way to at least put a winning product on the field. Entering today's game, the team is 32-27 which is good for second in the AL West, and the truth is that they probably need to hover around this percentage until the September. Whoever is the winningest team in the West in September is probably going to take the division. I do expect the Astros to be buyers at the trade deadline, but would be a bit shocked if they made a major splash. It seems like the ownership is looking to maintain payroll, not increase it. If they can get today's starter, Lance McCullers Jr., back into normal form, they might not need to worry about the starting staff at all. McCullers is the guy who got death threats after a sports bettor lost money on one of his games. Losing money makes you a loser for that particular play. Telling a guy you're going to find his family and murder them makes you the biggest loser, scumbag there is. Sure, McCullers has been bad, allowing 20 hits and 11 walks in just 18.1 innings of work this season. If we look more recently, though, he just turned in a quality start, allowing three runs in six innings while striking out 12. Only three Pirate hitters have faced McCullers, and they are 8-for-31 collectively.

The Pirates haven't been the cream of the NL crop in what seems like 35 years. They made the postseason in 2014 and 2015 when they played in Wild Card games, but they haven't advanced in the past 25 years. They last one the division in 1992, and then had a postseason drought of 21 years. I've said this before, but if a franchise misses the playoffs for 10 straight years, they should be forced to sell the team. If I started a league, that would absolutely be my rule. Pittsburgh has been gifted with one of the most exciting pitchers in baseball, Paul Skenes, who starts today. If they can build around him, great. If they can't expect him to be gone like every other talented player they've had, and expect more futility. Interestingly enough, Skenes' girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, former LSU gymnast and SI swimsuit model just talked about how crazy fans have been with her lately - essentially stalking her planes to get her autographs. Another "no-no" in my book. I don't care if you try and grab her autograph and find her as long as you're respectful. If the girl doesn't want to sign, don't get mad at her, she doesn't owe it to you, especially if you're just trying to make money off of it anyway. Sorry, rant over. Skenes is dialed in this season with a 4-5 record, 2.15 ERA, and a 0.92 WHIP. In May, he went 37.2 innings and allowed just eight earned runs. He has thrown 26.2 innings and allowed just three runs over his last four starts. Astros hitters are just 2-for-18 against Skenes.

Both teams are in pretty good form right now having won three of their past five games each. McCullers might be rounding into form for his club after some rough starts to the year. Skenes could be considered the best pitcher in the National League at the moment. I do think the Pirates win, but I'm not laying the number they want. I also don't trust the Pirates offense enough to take the run line. I will take the Astros under 3.5 runs for their team total. Skenes is likely to not allow more than one run, and so we still have to dodge the Pirates bullpen, but we should have some wiggle room.

