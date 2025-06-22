Silly Sunday Parlay Should Spark Some Excitement

MLB Slate

Sometimes when I'm not doing great with my overall plays, I like to switch things up a bit. Maybe I don't write about the sport for a day, or I consider fading myself - though I don't really ever believe you can fade yourself. Whatever I do, or you do, to get out of a slump doesn't particularly matter. All that matters is that the slump is busted. I'm not in a major slump at the moment by any means, but I looked at the slate today and saw a lot of leans that I had, and fewer true feelings about a play. So, I'll throw the leans in a parlay, and you can enjoy that by following or playing the ones that you like.

Tigers vs. Rays

Casey Mize and Zack Littell are taking the ball here, and I've been watching these two for multiple games this season. I really like the way that Mize throws the ball and Littell is one of the better pitchers in the Tampa rotation. While the offense has shown significant improvements this year for the Tigers, it isn't like they are scoring 10 runs per game. This one stood out to me as an under and that's the first leg of the parlay that I'll put in here. Detroit and Tampa Bay under 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Twins

Another pitcher that I think has flown under the radar a bit this season is the righty from Milwaukee, Quinn Priester. He is on the hill today and has been surprisingly good since coming over from Boston. He was with Pittsburgh and struggled last year but seems to have found a groove. The Twins have David Festa taking the mound, and I've found that it is no fiesta when Festa is pitching. I think the Brewers are live dogs here.

Mariners vs. Cubs

The ball was flying all over the yard yesterday because of the weather and the wind. I'm not too sure that will be the case today. Logan Gilbert is one of the better pitchers in the league and probably won't be tagged the same way that his peers were yesterday. 11.5 is a high total, and games at Wrigley can get crazy, which is why this is a lean and not a play, but I think this one is a bit too high for me to play an over and with Gilbert on the mound, I prefer the under. I also think the Mariners probably win the game.

Braves vs. Marlins

Sandy Alcantara has not been good this season. Even when he was good, he tended to struggle against the Phillies and the Braves. Atlanta also hasn't been good this season, but that doesn't mean we have no opportunity for improvement for the club. The books seem to think Alcantara will break back into what he used to be, but I think that's a bad bet. Take the Braves over their team total for the game.

Four plays, four leans, and four opportunities for you to fade or follow. This is a silly exercise, and I fully recognize this. Vegas is built on bets like this - ones where there isn't a ton of confidence but people throw down anyway. I'm not advising you follow, but maybe something from each paragraph helps guide you to a winner. Good luck!