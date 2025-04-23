Signs (Betting Odds) Point To Superstar RB Ashton Jeanty Going Fifth In 2025 NFL Draft

For months, Michigan Wolverines DT Mason Graham has been linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the fifth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But NFL insider Adam Schefter's recent appearance on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike Podcast shifted Boise State Broncos RB, and 2024 Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty, to the betting favorite to go fifth in this week's NFL draft.

Schefter said: "The one thing I feel pretty comfortable in saying is I don't believe that Mason Graham is going to go No. 5". After Schefter's comments, Jeanty became the odds-on favorite at DraftKings and FanDuel to go fifth (-135) with Graham falling to the second-betting favorite (+235) at the time of writing.

Since the first four picks are a forgone conclusion, analysts have said the draft begins with the Jaguars. They hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as head coach this offseason, who said he wants to give franchise QB Trevor Lawrence more weapons.

Well, Jeanty is perhaps the most lethal weapon in this year's draft. He led college football last season in rushing yards (2,601) and added 30 all-purpose touchdowns (29 rushing and one receiving), while finishing as the runner-up to Colorado Buffaloes WR/CB Travis Hunter for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Jacksonville appears to have hit a home run in last year's draft, taking WR Brian Thomas 23rd overall. Thomas made the 2024 Pro Bowl and finished fourth in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. He led the Jaguars in catches (87), receiving yards (1,282), and receiving touchdowns (12). Plus, there isn't another can't-miss receiving prospect behind Hunter.

Also, after being disrespected for years, running backs are a thing again in the NFL. Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry and Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley were the two most important signings last offseason. Henry helped Baltimore have the best offense in the league in 2024. Barkley could've set the NFL rushing record but rested in Week 18 and settled for 2,005 yards.

Hence, if running backs are returning to a premier position in the NFL, Jeanty isn't a "reach" with the fifth pick. Furthermore, Jacksonville had one of the worst ground games in the league last year. The Jaguars were 26th in total rushing yards last season and 19th in yards per carry. Fourth-year Jacksonville RB Travis Etienne, and 2021 first-round pick, has been a bust.

That said, Jeanty going fifth overall at -135 odds is a bet worth making. The bet is for Jeanty to be taken with the "Number 5 Pick," not the "Jaguars will draft Jeanty fifth". That's an important difference because maybe Jacksonville is posturing to get the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears to trade up for Jeanty, both of whom could use a game-breaking running back.

