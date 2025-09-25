Side And Player Prop For Seahawks Vs Cardinals

Seahawks vs. Cardinals, 8:15 ET

Thursday Night Football has gotten better over the years, and we are able to reap the benefits as we don't have to sit through garbage games. I am convinced that it has everything to do with Amazon buying the streaming rights. Whatever the case, I'm happy that we are getting more entertaining matchups, at least on paper. Tonight we have a divisional battle between two teams with identical records and both with hopes that they can capture their division this season as the Seahawks take on the Cardinals.

The Seahawks are 2-1 for the season, and could legitimately be 3-0. They started the season with a tough loss in their first game to the 49ers. They were at home in that game, but their home-field advantage isn't quite what it used to be. This was also a matter of Sam Darnold being under center for the first time with his new team. In the next game the Seahawks looked great, specifically their defense, as they took down the Steelers with a nice 31-17 win - this one coming on the road. Last week, they showed their offensive prowess against a bad Saints team, coasting to a 44-13 win, one where they had no trouble getting into the endzone. Darnold has developed a great rapport with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is racking up the yards with 323 and 22 receptions over three games. He has only found the endzone once, but he is clearly the primary target for the Seahawks. Their running game has been rather effective too. I always like a team that has some balance because it keeps the defense guessing. The Cardinals defense does struggle against the pass, allowing the most passing yards to opponents, save the Cowboys. I'd expect Smith-Njigba to have another big game.

The Cardinals enter this one also with a 2-1 record for the season. They started the year against the Saints, and it was a bit of an uncomfortable victory. They played well enough, but they let the Saints hang around and even gave them a chance to win the game. In Week 2, the Panthers also gave the Cardinals a scare. Arizona looked in control for much of the game, leading basically start to finish, but the fourth quarter was where the Panthers made a push. They even had the ball late in the game with a chance to take the lead. Ultimately, after a million penalties, the defense ended up finally making a stand. Last week, they ended up playing the 49ers. San Francisco was able to take the game, in what was a low scoring affair. Both teams lost some key pieces as the 49ers lost Bosa, and the Cardinals lost James Conner, their starting running back. I'm not sure that the Cardinals have a great option for the running game from here, but maybe they will be fine as running backs tend to be fairly interchangeable. The Seahawks have been very good against the run so it is probably up to the passing game anyway.

This line has flipped from Arizona being favored to the Seahawks being favored and I have to agree with it. I don't think Darnold is necessarily the better quarterback, but I do think the Seahawks are the better team. Kyler Murray is a good quarterback and can make plays happen with his legs, but he doesn't seem to be doing it here. Marvin Harrison will have a bounce back game, so look to him for an anytime touchdown here, but I'm taking the Seahawks -1.5 for the game.