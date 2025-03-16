Should Be A Low Scoring, Close Big 10 Championship Game

Wisconsin vs. Michigan, 3:30 ET

We have made it to Selection Sunday, my friends! There are going to be some teams hurt, and some teams dancing. However, before we can get to that excitement and the building of our brackets, we have another conference's championship game to get through. That's right, we are talking about the Big 10 Championship game between Wisconsin and Michigan.

I've done very well in the SEC games, Big 12 games, and even some of the more obscure conferences. The Big East has been a money maker for me as well. While I've done fine in the Big 10, it hasn't been my strongest conference. I picked Michigan State to beat Wisconsin. I didn't bet the game, but I liked Maryland to win the Conference Championship. So, yes, this isn't the best look for me at the moment, and maybe you want to fade these Big 10 picks from me. Wisconsin is in the game after taking down Michigan State yesterday. If you watched that game, you probably heard about the no-call at the end of the game. Here is my perspective - Michigan State shouldn't expect that call, but it should be called if he really did foul him. I've mostly only seen bad angles of the video, but there is at least one or two where the Wisconsin player clearly hits the ball first and knocks it loose then proceeds to hit the Michigan State player's hand. I actually think a no-call is the right thing there. There was still time left too, so it was early for the Spartans to take that shot. Maybe Wisconsin shouldn't have been guarding them there, but I also hate that this is the way they won as they missed two free throws before that play allowing for Michigan State to even have a chance.

In Michigan's path to getting to this championship game, they put together a very convincing win over Purdue in their opening game. They beat the Boilermakers by almost twenty points. Yesterday was not quite as easy of a contest for the Wolverines though as they were able to barely escape with a win, beating Maryland by just one point. They were the better team in this game though, and dominated for a good portion of it. With about 11 minutes to go, Michigan was winning by 11 points. Maryland did go on a nice run and was able to take the lead in the span of about three minutes. It was essentially back-and-forth for the remainder of the game. Michigan left the door open for Maryland by missing a free throw and the Terrapins took advantage, scoring the go-ahead bucket. Unfortunately for them Trey Donaldson was able to get to the cup and put in the game-winner. It was honestly pretty embarrassing for Maryland to give that basket up, but it was impressive how Donaldson finished over two guys.

Honestly, I think this should be a great game. We haven't seen these two play each other and normally I would say to take the team not coming off of an emotional win, but they both had one yesterday. I do think Michigan has had an easier path to this point, and they probably are the better team. Although they gave up their lead in the blink of an eye, they seemed composed the remainder of the game. I do think they win, and I think this game is an under. I'm going to play the under but I think I'll lay off the side. I think both teams are going to lock in a bit defensively and play strategically especially down the stretch. If you really need a choice, take the Wolverines on the moneyline and with the points.



