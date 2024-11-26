This Should Be A Bloodbath

UConn vs. Colorado, 3:30 ET

Thanksgiving is such a great time of year not only because you have football on television on the actual day, but because we get some of the first major tournaments of the college basketball season. Okay, major might be a stretch, but it is cool to see some of these kids playing hoops against other teams that are actually relevant. The first few games are usually blowouts so competitive games are entertaining. Unfortunately for us, I think we have a blowout in this one, but we can still line our pockets with cash on the game between UConn and Colorado.

As a parent, there are two schools of thought with kids, usually. You either give the squeaky wheel the grease, meaning you make sure they are happy, or you let them complain and potentially give them more reasons to complain because you're annoyed with them. In yesterday's game, UConn head coach, Dan Hurley, was not happy with a call. We can spend a ton of time debating whether the call was a good one or not, but really it doesn't matter. The call happened and it is over. However, it should be a bit interesting to see what happens here as Hurley spent a good portion of his press conference trying to be funny in complaining about the referees. A lot of times, at least in the NBA, when a team is screwed out of a game because of a call, they get some makeup calls in their next one. Will the same happen here for a UConn team searching for it's third consecutive NCAA title? It's hard to tell exactly, but what I do expect is this team to be hyper-motivated and look to destroy Colorado and rebound from their first loss of the season.

Colorado comes into the game not as a ranked team, but they've played fairly well to this point in the season and are 4-1. Their first loss came yesterday as they couldn't get much offense going against Michigan State. If you follow college sports at all, this Colorado basketball team is one of the teams that could potentially make it to the NCAA Tournament, but when they start to play against the tougher teams they are going to struggle. In other words, they are good against bad competition and bad against good competition. Their first four games of the season saw them face Eastern Washington, Northern Colorado, Cal State Fullerton, and Harvard. They almost lost to Northern Colorado, needing two overtimes to finally escape with a victory. Yesterday they lost by 12, which is respectable enough, but I have some concern for their offense in this one. I also think the UConn defense is better than Michigan State's so they might have a tough time putting the ball in the basket once again.

UConn will not lose this game. To be honest, I don't know that they will let Colorado come within 10 points of them for the majority of it. This is a team that knows how to rebound from a loss and knows how to play winning basketball. There is virtually no scenario that I see Colorado keeping it close unless the referees give some assistance to spite Hurley. Back the -14.5 spread for UConn as they rebound from yesterday's loss.

