There Is A New Betting Favorite To Pick QB Shedeur Sanders In 2025 NFL Draft

We saw a big move in the betting odds Tuesday for who will take former Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders in this week's 2025 NFL Draft. After New Orleans was the favorite for weeks to draft Sanders, presumably with the ninth pick, the Pittsburgh Steelers (+310), New York Giants (+350), and Cleveland Browns (+360) have jumped the Saints, who are +370 at FanDuel.

Pittsburgh becoming the favorites to win the Sheduer Sanders Sweepstakes is based on a couple of things. First, NFL Insider Peter Schrager told the Pat McAfee Show last week that the Steelers had a "really good meeting" with Sanders. The Ringer's Todd McShay mentioned that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin liked him in recent podcast appearances, too.

Second, Sanders held a visit or private workout with several teams, including the Steelers, Browns, and Giants, but not the Saints. That's the strongest indication NOLA is passing on Sanders. "Every first-round quarterback over the last decade had a publicly known top-30 visit or workout with the NFL team that drafted them," according to Kyle Borgognoni from The Fantasy Footballers.

Furthermore, McShay and NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah raved about former Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart on The Ryen Russillo Show recently. ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote that an executive told him: "I don't think New Orleans is taking Shedeur. I think they're hot and heavy on Jaxson Dart".

Maybe the Saints not meeting with Sanders is a smokescreen. Maybe not. That's the challenge with betting or predicting the NFL Draft: Figuring out what's "signal" and what's "noise". I'd guess NOLA will draft a quarterback this week. The Saints hired former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as head coach this offseason, and new coaches usually like new quarterbacks.

Regardless, I wouldn't make a bet on any team drafting Sanders based on the odds above. Sanders is clearly sliding in the draft. However, a few teams could talk themselves into trading back into the first round to select Sanders. Or an NFL owner can grab their front office by the short and curlies, hijack their draft plans, and take Sanders.

