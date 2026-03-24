Senators Won't Let Red Wings Get Season Sweep

Senators vs. Red Wings, 9:30 ET

Sometimes I wonder why the schedule makers do certain things. I know that it has to be difficult to coordinate all of these games for all of the teams. There are other things going on with television programming and stadium usage, but it still doesn't make that much sense to me. Yesterday there was just one NHL game. That was between one of these teams, Ottawa, and the Rangers. Tonight? There are 15 games on the schedule. I just don't really get why they would do that. Spread the wealth out. Either way, we have something to bet on, so I'm good. Let's take a look at the Senators vs. Red Wings and see if we can line our pockets.

The Senators are having a decent season, but not one that you are going to make a big deal about. They are 37-24-9 for the year with 83 points. As of right now, that puts them on the outside looking in for a Wild Card spot. They are only two points behind the second spot, though. That means there is at least some hope of making the playoffs. For the season, the Senators have pretty decent numbers - probably better than their record indicates. They are averaging 3.33 goals per game and allowing just 3.06 to opponents. What is unique to me is that they are taking five more shots per game than they are allowing. That, to me, should signal that the team should probably be winning more games. They are playing solid hockey at the moment, winning four of their past five games, including three straight. The expectation is that Linus Ullmark will be in the net for the Senators. He is 22-10-7 for the year with a 2.77 goals against per game average and a .885 save percentage.

The Red Wings are right ahead of the Senators in the standings. They have a 38-24-8 record and are one point ahead of Ottawa. That makes this game even more important for both teams as they are fighting each other, but also the two teams in front of them. With only about a dozen games remaining to the season, Detroit needs to get hot. For the season, the Red Wings are scoring just 2.90 goals per game, and they are allowing 2.93, which also indicates to me that their record is better than they are actually playing. They take about the same number of shots as they allow. The Red Wings are 2-3 over their past five games, so not in great form at the moment, either. John Gibson will be in the net for the Senators tonight. He is 26-16-3 for the year with a 2.54 goals against per game average and a .907 save percentage.

This is the fourth and final meeting between the two clubs. The Red Wings have the Senators number, winning all three of the games. Only one of the games was outside of a goal difference. Two of them went to overtime. I really don't like the way the Red Wings have played lately. They are solid at 20-12-3 at home, but the Senators are decent on the road at 19-13-4 for the year. I'm going to take Ottawa at +110 for the game. I do prefer Detroit's goalie, but I don't think it will matter here.