SEC Matchup Should Showcase Defensive Prowess

Ole Miss vs. Georgia, 3:30 ET

I had a very nice College Football weekend last weekend. There were a lot of people saying how Indiana would get killed by Oregon and that it would be the end of the hope that they had for the year. I was one of the few who said to take the points, but honestly, even I didn't agree that they were going to win the game outright. Maybe we can get another big weekend today, and it will start with the matchup between Ole Miss and Georgia.

Ole Miss enters the game with the opportunity to knock off one of their rivals in the SEC. They are the fifth-ranked team in the nation, and they are 6-0 on the season. They have kind of been teetering on a bit of a loss, though, so I think you have to be a bit careful here. Over their past five games, they have won by seven, six, 35, five, and three. Not exactly the most dominant of performances from the Rebels. They have beaten Kentucky at Kentucky, and then have won over Arkansas, Tulane, LSU, and Washington State over the past five games. So, now they have to go on the road to face one of the better teams in the conference. LSU is a talented team, but they got the opportunity to host the squad, and they only won by five points. They have a good balance of passing and running, but the Georgia defense should be ready for this game. Ole Miss has a solid defense, and Georgia isn't the best offense in the game, so I could see them keeping the Bulldogs from racking up points.'

Georgia is 5-1 for the season with their lone loss being in the game against Alabama. That loss was a bit egregious if you ask me, because they had an extra week to prepare, and they were at home. Alabama needed the win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. I'd make the same argument for Georgia today. They need to get a victory here in order to keep any chance for the SEC Championship alive, and I think that they probably will have a good case against them if they lose to both Ole Miss and Alabama, especially at home. Since the loss to Alabama, they've faced Kentucky and won by 21, and they beat Auburn at Auburn by 10 points. Outside of the game against Tennessee where they allowed 41 points, the team has been very good at holding opponents to reasonable scores. I think my biggest concern for the team is if they fall behind is Gunner Stockton going to be able to lead them to a big comeback? He has been okay this season, but only has six passing touchdowns. I'm just not that impressed with him under center.

The spread in this game is very high considering that Ole Miss has played relatively well overall. I can't say I really disagree with it, though. I think if this was 3-5 points, I'd recommend taking Georgia. At 7.5 points, I really can't get behind them and would advocate for grabbing the points with Ole Miss. I think the smarter play here is to back the under 54.5. Neither team's offense scares me all that much and the defenses should have a major impact in the contest. Back the under in this one.