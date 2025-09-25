Arizona Cardinals Don't Have The Manpower To Beat Seattle Seahawks Thursday

I'm putting my superb betting record for Thursday Night Football on the line in the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at Arizona Cardinals (2-1) game in NFL Week 4. Since 2023, I'm 18-2 on sides and total bets on TNF, including 3-0 so far this season. Seahawks-Cardinals is different because, unlike the previous three weeks, I'm using my pick for Thursday on my Circa Million VII card for this week.

After losing the season opener to the San Francisco 49ers 17-13, Seattle breezed past the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 in Week 2 and stomped the New Orleans Saints 44-13 last week. Arizona's first and only loss this season was also to the Niners last week, 16-15. Before that, the Cardinals beat New Orleans 20-13 in Week 1 and the Carolina Panthers 27-22 two weeks ago.

For what it's worth, the Seahawks beat the Cardinals in both their meetings last season: 16-6 and 30-18. However, Seattle is better this season due to its continuity and upgrading from former QB Geno Smith to QB Sam Darnold this offseason. Moreover, Arizona should be getting at least +3 Thursday because it's one of the most injured teams in the NFL currently.

Prediction: Seattle Seahawks 23, Arizona Cardinals 17

Arizona got horrible injury news for this game Wednesday. Cardinals CBs Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas have already been ruled out, and second-round rookie CB Will Johnson is listed as "doubtful" for Thursday after not practicing all week. I can't believe I'm typing this, but Seattle's offense will move the ball based on Arizona's injuries and how well Darnold is playing.

He is Pro Football Focus’s (PFF) highest graded quarterback through the first three weeks. Meanwhile, Darnold’s best weapon, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, looks like he’s going to be a superstar. JSN is PFF’s third-highest graded wide receiver so far this year, and last season, he broke out, catching 100 balls for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns.

Also, the Seahawks have two starters in their secondary, who didn't play last week, returning Thursday: CB Devon Witherspoon and S Julian Love. The Cardinals lost RB James Conner to a season-ending injury Sunday and will be without starting WR Zay Jones this week. Until WR Marvin Harrison Jr. develops, if he ever does, Conner is Arizona’s best skill-position player.

Ultimately, the Seahawks shut down the Cardinals last year, and Arizona's offense isn't better this season. The Cardinals are only averaging 19.7 points per game, despite playing the easiest schedule in the NFL, per Inpredictable.com . Simply put, Kyler Murray doesn't have enough weapons to score enough points on this defense. I'm just hoping we don't see old Darnold Thursday.

Best Bet: Seattle Seahawks -125 moneyline, up to -2.5 (-110), at FanDuel

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. Track my NFL 2025-26 bets here.