Seattle Will Dominate Patriots In Super Bowl LX

Seahawks vs. Patriots, 6:30 ET

We've finally reached the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Sunday that glorious day of the year where everyone comes together and watches the same thing. It seems like it may be the one true unifier left in America. Sure, some people won't watch, and some will turn off the halftime show, but who cares? The majority of people are going to get together with friends and family and watch the game. I'm looking forward to what should be a blood bath for the Seahawks as they take on the Patriots.

I pretty much gave away my pick right there, and I'm not really sure that it makes for good writing, but I'm going to try to explain why in the next few paragraphs, so hang with me. Seattle has been one of the best teams in the NFL for the entirety of the season. While that may seem obvious, considering they made it to the Super Bowl, that isn't always the case. The Seahawks started the year with a tightly contested loss to the 49ers at home, and then won their next three games. They only suffered two more losses on the schedule this year, dropping a home game to Tampa Bay and then a road loss to the Rams. In the postseason, they made the 49ers look silly in the first game, winning from the opening kickoff until the final buzzer. I'll be the first two admit that I wasn't (and I'm still not fully) sold on Sam Darnold being a top-tier quarterback. He is surrounded by a great team, though, and that makes a world of difference. He threw for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns. He did have 14 interceptions, though. In the postseason, he has four touchdown passes and no interceptions. He looked great against the Rams as well. The Patriots defense has been great in the playoffs so far. They made Justin Herbert look average, forced CJ Stroud into turnover after turnover, and then almost lost to Jared Stidham, but still held them to seven points. Life will be tough on Seattle, but they are diverse in their attack, have a great pair of receivers, and a good defense to back them up as well.

For the Patriots, my analysis starts and stops with Drake Maye. Maye put together a hell of a campaign this year. He ended the regular seaosn with 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. I'll always take those numbers from any quarterback, but a guy in year 2, and under a first year coach? Impressive. He did get sacked 47 times, though. And, that's a lot to deal with. He also has been sacked 15 times in the playoffs. You can't hold the ball that long and expect good things to happen. In the postseason, against tougher competition, his completion percentage has gone from 72% in the regular season, to now 55.8%. That's a huge drop. He has four touchdowns and two interceptions. He does use his legs to add another dimension to the game, but that's not the primary way anyone on New England wants to win this game. I've given the Patriots defense their flowers, but it is also time to give some credit to the Seahawks. They just faced the likely MVP in Matt Stafford and held him when it mattered most. The Patriots offense is good, but it isn't elite like the Rams. The Patriots have Stefon Diggs, but he isn't Davante Adams or Puka Nacua. In the regular season, the Seahawks were the sixth best defense in terms of total yards, and best in points allowed.

Maye struggled against the Broncos defense (sure, the snow didn't help). Stroud was a more helpful quarterback for the Patriots against the Texans than Maye was. Those are the other two best defensive teams in football. I'm not trying to take anything away from Maye or the Patriots. They got here, rather unexpectedly, and are clearly a good team. They won the games they needed to win, but it won't be this one. The Seahawks will win this by a touchdown or more provided the NFL or Vegas doesn't make a call. Give me the Seahawks -4.5.