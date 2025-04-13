After Winning Masters, Rory McIlroy Jumps Scottie Scheffler As 2025 PGA Championship Betting Favorite

Rory McIlroy made history on Sunday by beating Justin Rose in a playoff to win one of the craziest Masters ever.

McIlroy held a two-stroke lead after 54 holes, which he immediately gave up on Hole No. 1 in the final round. As someone who bet the Irishman to win, it was excruciating to watch because it felt like he lost the Masters five different times in Sunday's final round.

Nonetheless, McIlroy pulled it out, becoming the sixth golfer to win a career grand slam, his first major victory since the 2014 PGA Championship. McIlroy is the betting favorite at FanDuel to win next month's 2025 PGA Championship at +450 odds. It'll be hard to pass on him, even at that price.

The Masters was McIlroy's third win this season, preceded by the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and THE PLAYERS Championship. Also, the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., hosts the PGA Championship, and McIlroy owns that place. He has four career wins at Quail Hollow, including last year at the then-Wells Fargo Championship, now sponsored by Truist.

2025 PGA Championship Betting Odds

Courtesy of FanDuel as of Sunday, April 13 at 7:45 p.m. ET.

McIlroy is the first golfer to have better odds to win a tournament than Scottie Scheffler since 2023. In fact, he is the betting favorite for the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania and the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush in his native Northern Ireland.

However, Scheffler is still No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings – for now, at least, since he hasn't won yet this season. He won seven PGA TOUR events last year, the TOUR Championship, and a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Currently, reigning PGA champion Xander Schauffele (+1700) is the only golfer I'd bet to win the 2025 PGA Championship. Xander was the runner-up in back-to-back Wells Fargo Championships at Quail Hollow in 2023-'24, and it took monster efforts to beat him.

Schauffele lost to McIlroy last year by five strokes but was three strokes ahead of the third-place finisher. Wyndham Clark beat Schauffele by four at the 2023 Wells Fargo, and Schauffele was three shots better than everyone else.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my PGA Tour 2025 betting record via X all season.