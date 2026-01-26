Golf Bettor Must Eat Fast-Food Chili For An Entire Month After Making Mistake Of Doubting Scottie Scheffler

There are very few people left on this Earth who still doubt Scottie Scheffler, his talents, and his ability to win any golf tournament. Doubting Scheffler and making any sort of bet against the man are two very different things, however, and one poor soul made the mistake of doing the latter, and it's going to cost him for an entire month.

Larry Shea of Tom & Marty's Town House in Binghamton, New York is a well-known figure in the golf betting space on X. Each and every week he's placing wagers and sharing his picks; he's a true golf sicko like the rest of us and is active in the Golf Twitter streets.

Well, this week, his motion was a bit too aggressive.

During Thursday's first round of The American Express, Shea jumped online after Scheffler posted a 63 and guaranteed that he would not win the tournament. Exactly 22 minutes after that post, he quote-tweeted himself, and said that if Scheffler won on Sunday, he would only eat Wendy's chili for a month.

Scheffler went on to win the event by four shots, even with a double bogey on his 71st hole, and now Mr. Shea is in the early stages of getting to know the employees at his local Wendy's very, very well.

On Saturday, Shea was starting to show a bit of concern by posting "fu-k Wndy's chili" on his account, which turned into a bit of foreshadowing the next day.

Sunday evening rolled around, and after Scheffler hoisted a trophy for the 20th time in his PGA Tour career, Shea started his month-long friendship with Wendy's chili.

"Congratulations, Scottie Scheffler, which means until February 25, 7:00 PM, the only thing I'm going to be eating for breakfast, lunch, and dinner is Wendy's chili," Shea said in a video. "No cheese, no crackers, just chili. I've been abusing my digestive tract for 50 years now; I got this."

You have no choice but to respect the hell out of this man for not only paying off his self-inflicted debts, but not giving the haters any ammunition by clarifying that crackers nor cheese will be entering his chili bowl.

Props to you, Mr. Shea, and may god have mercy on your insides.