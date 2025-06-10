Scoreboard Operators Will Be Busy Tonight

Blue Jays vs. Cardinals, 7:45 ET

I have often wondered where teams get their names from. Some are a little more obvious than others, like the Orlando Magic with Disney and the magic of Disney in their backyard. Then there are others that don't make as much sense to me - why are teams the White Sox and Red Sox? I'm sure there is a history that I can read and look up, but I'm not sure I care enough to actually get the answer. A lot of teams are named after animals, and today we get two that are named after birds as the Blue Jays take on the Cardinals.

The Blue Jays are finally looking like a team that will compete for a playoff spot. After years where they were somewhat embarrassing and completely fell short of their expectations. Toronto had a bright future a few years ago, and they were looking like they had a good chance to make a run for the division. It didn't happen, and if we are being honest, it probably won't happen this season either. The good news is that they are 36-30 at the moment and technically third in the division, but really tied with the Rays for second. There is a lot to be encouraged by with this start for Toronto, but they need to make it last if they want to make the playoffs. There has been a lot of talk about their rotation, but today's starter, Chris Bassitt, has been one of the better and more reliable starters in my opinion. Bassitt is 6-3 for the season with a 3.56 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP. He has been worse on the road by almost two and a half earned runs this season. He has allowed four or more earned runs in four of his six road outings. Cardinals hitters are hitting 12-for-27 against him.

The Cardinals are at an identical record to the Blue Jays, but might have an easier path to making a run at the division. Considering they are in second place that probably isn't much of a hot take or anything. They have been great at home this season, ten games above .500 and looking for more. Like so many other teams, the biggest issue with them is that they are not taking care of business on the road. We will see what happens from here with the club, but I do expect them to at least be relevant around September. One guy who can help them get there is tonight's starter, Miles Mikolas. Mikolas is 4-2 with a 3.96 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP. Mikolas is not a guy with significant differences with splits, basically with identical results on the road and at home. He has had three quality starts in his past four outings. Blue Jays hitters are batting .361 against Mikolas in 36 at-bats over his career.

This is one of those games that really is a true toss-up. Both clubs are playing good baseball this year, but the Blue Jays are currently playing better. Both pitchers have poor results against the opposing team. I think this game probably goes over the total. The Cardinals have been giving up five or more runs in three of their past five games. The Blue Jays have scored five or more in four of their past five games. I'm going to take the over, but if you can find over 3.5 for the Blue Jays at -135 or better, play that. I only see it at -145, which I'll play, but I'm not publicly betting on it as I don't like giving more than -135 odds.