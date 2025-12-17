Santa Clay Travis' NFL Six Pack: Gifts Drop Early With Big Win By Bears And A Heater By Two Of League's Best

We've gone 7-5 in our OutKick Six Pack since I last updated the totals on the site here.

That leaves us at 47-48-2 on the season, almost dead even as we come down the home stretch.

Fortunately for all of you, Santa Clay is now coming to town to take us all into positive gambling territory for Christmas week.

Rams at Seahawks, the over 44.5

I gave out this line earlier this week on the OutKick FS1 show and I'm going to stick to it even though the number has dropped a bit.

The Rams and Seahawks are battling in the best division of football and both Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold have been phenomenal all season long.

That continues on an awesome Thursday night matchup and the over cashes for us.

Packers at Bears +1.5

I know, I know.

The Bears never beat the Packers.

But that changes on Saturday night -- make sure you get the bets in by then because this is a Saturday game -- as the Bears finally beat their rival and take a huge step towards the playoffs.

It's Caleb Williams' pink fingernail polish'd world and the rest of us are just living in it.

Bills -10 at the Browns

The second half performance by the Bills in New England made a huge statement.

And that statement was this -- we're the best team in the AFC.

They haven't always shown up and played elite this year, but the Bills can smell the playoffs now and I think they crush a bad Browns team by 14 or more.

BUFFALO, big.

Chiefs at the Titans +3.5

The Chiefs are finished, they've missed the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes is out for the season, and now they're going on the road to play the worst team in the NFL and you expect them to play well?

For the first time in forever the Chiefs are angling for draft position and have an incentive to lose.

Meanwhile, the Titans have been playing a bit better down the stretch, but should lose every game the rest of the way to preserve their draft position.

Only the Titans never do what their fans want.

So give me the Titans not just to cover, but to win outright.

Really.

But just to be safe, I'll keep the +3.5 in my pocket.

Bucs -3 at the Panthers

Last week the Bucs were absolutely atrocious against the Falcons.

Now they go on the road for a division match-up against a team with the exact same record as them -- the Panthers.

Yes, out of nowhere the Panthers have suddenly risen back to respectability.

But the Bucs were embarrassed last week with their performance. And embarrassed teams, at least if they are decent, usually show up and perform better the next week.

Give me the Bucs to cover and win by a touchdown.

Jags +3 at the Broncos

I know the Broncos have the best record in football, but the Jags' offense is humming.

And this is the best Jacksonville has looked in the Trevor Lawrence era.

I don't think the Jags just cover as the underdog, I think they win this game outright.

Duuuval for the cover... and the win.

49ers at Colts +6.5

Old Man River(s) gets a win for old guys out there across America by leading the Colts to an outright win over the 49ers to keep the Colts in contention and lead us to a perfect, 7-0, baker's half-dozen on the OutKick six-pack, gambling weekend.

Yep, Santa Clay is coming to town!

Have great Christmases everyone, and I'll be back next week with the college football playoff picks and more NFL winners for all the good boys and girls out there across America.