Same Old Song As Georgia Will Again Beat Tennessee

Georgia vs. Tennessee, 3:30 ET

Last week was a solid weekend for college football as I took down two pretty easy plays for the day. I've been profitable through three weeks of the NCAA football season. That's always where you want to be, and I'm looking to stay there. I'm sure I'll have a bad weekend at some point, but hopefully I continue to pick the right sides for us. Today we are going to take on one of the bigger games of the season as Georgia takes on Tennessee.

Early in the season, I like to see who has been tested and who hasn't. A lot of times, though, you can't tell too much if neither team has faced anyone of any real substance. Georgia enters today's contest with a 2-0 record having taken down Marshall and Austin Peay in the first two games. Against Marshall they put up 45 points and allowed just one touchdown. That was a home game for them. Gunner Stockton, their quarterback, looked great in this opener, tossing two touchdown passes and running for another two scores. In the second game, against Austin Peay, Stockton was still good, but not nearly as productive. His running backs still combined for four touchdowns and over 100 yards on 25 combined carries. The defense for Georgia, as usual was still solid, holding Austin Peay to just six points. This week will be a substantially larger challenge, taking on a ranked opponent that can consistently move the ball. The defense should be up for the challenge, but let's not assume they will hold Tennessee to one score.

Speaking of Tennessee, the Volunteers once again have high hopes. They had a bit of offseason turmoil losing their starting quarterback from last season. Now they are giving the ball to Joey Aguilar who looks very much like a competent quarterback. The Volunteers offense has been very productive in the two games, winning 45-26 against Syracuse in the first game. In Week 2, they exploded against a very inferior opponent, winning 72-17 over East Tennessee State. Aguilar barely had to play any of the game, and they still won. I do have some concerns about a defense that has allowed 43 points to opponents in two games. Georgia isn't typically known for their offensive prowess, but their team does have a good offense and should be a challenge for Tennessee to stop. I wouldn't say that they have allowed a ton of yards or something, but they did struggle a bit to stop Syracuse's ground game and I think that's a spot that Georgia could exploit.

To make matters worse, and heighten my concern, the Volunteers are still likely to be without two of their starting defensive backs. It hasn't hurt yet, but they weren't playing anyone of Stockton's talent. Stockton is making his first road SEC start, which is a different environment to play in. Georgia has beaten Tennessee each of the past eight years. Could this be the year they finally take them down? I don't really think so. I think this Georgia defense will be too good for Tennessee and I expect the offense of the Bulldogs to be just good enough. Take them to cover the -3.5.