Same Game Parlay For Saturday Action Between Padres And Dodgers

Padres vs. Dodgers, 9:10 ET

The National League West is one of those divisions that has gotten a bunch of intrigue. I can tell you who I am rooting for, considering I have a 7:1 division winner in my pocket and shared that with you all at the All-Star Break. I am sure I have a lot of futures wrong this season, but the Brewers and the value on the Padres looks great at the moment. This is a big series for both teams, but is not a make-or-break. Today, we have the Padres taking on the Dodgers with first place hanging in the balance.

You could make quite the argument that the Padres did more than anyone at the trade deadline to once again position themselves to get World Series ring. The reality is that this team continues to go all-in on their team and keep working for their franchise and fans. They are tied to most big names in the market and seem to prefer trading but are still tied to a lot of big names in the free agent market. They have a dangerous lineup that is hitting .252 for the season, and their ERA is at 3.55 for the year. This is a club with all the potential in the world. Tonight, they send out one of their big names they have acquired for over the past few years, Dylan Cease. For the year, Cease is certainly having a down one, going 5-10 for the season with a 4.52 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP. He is still striking people out regularly and ranks 4th in the league. He has sucked on the road, going 0-for-7 on the season and he has a 5.52 ERA. He has faced the Dodgers once on the road and it was his worst start of the year - a five inning outing where he allowed six earned runs. He did have nine strikeouts though.

The Dodgers are slipping a bit. This was one of the first years that I can remember them not making much of an impact at the trade deadline. That doesn't mean this team had major flaws. Their biggest bonus was the team getting healthy, but the team is not looking as sharp as we had hoped, even after they started getting players back on the diamond. You wouldn't have thought it, but the Dodgers hitting seems to have disappeared lately. A collective slump for a team is one thing, but the reality is that the Dodgers are probably going to make the playoffs even if they don't win the division. Eventually, this team will hit. Maybe a big series like this is what they need to get back on track. Blake Snell takes the hill today with a 2-1 record, 2.37 ERA, and a 1.53 WHIP. He is one of the guys that I thought would make a big impact for the team after returning from injury. He has been solid in his two games since coming back. 10 innings, three earned runs, eight hits, three walks, and 18 strikeouts. The Padres haven't been great against him, going 18-for-86 over their careers.

I'm going to do a same-game parlay here as I think we have a great opportunity in this one to make some money. Here is what I like, feel free to make it the way that you want. First we are going to take Dylan Cease 8+ strikeouts, he has shown even if he has a bad game, he can strike out opponents. Then we will do Blake Snell 6+ strikeouts. He strikes out one out of every three Padres hitters normally. We will also go under 0.5 hits for Jose Iglesias and Xander Bogaerts. If you need a play for a side, take the Dodgers.